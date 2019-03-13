Climate Grief
The propagandists are in overdrive shoving "climate grief" down our collective throats. And the next step in that indoctrination, the acceptance of climate eugenics to atone for our climate sins, is almost here. Join James for this week's important edition of #PropagandaWatch dissecting the dangerous lies that are being pushed in the name of the environment.


SHOW NOTES:

Don't Fear the Green Reaper, the Department of Energy's Creepy Recycling Mascot

'Climate grief': The growing emotional toll of climate change

A (Not Quite) Complete List Of Things Supposedly Caused By Global Warming

Rising popcorn prices = global warming

Killer cornflakes = global warming

Hitler = global warming

APA Guide to Mental Health and Climate

No need to make horror films anymore. Look what is being done to our children

The Manufacturing of Greta Thunberg

Exploding Skeptics

The Socialists Always Come For the Kids, Eventually

'I won't have children due to climate change' - BirthStrike

Women Go On BirthStrike Because Of Climate Change

Carbon Eugenics

Why Big Oil Conquered The World

Overcoming Learned Helplessness