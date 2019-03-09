© MSNBC

MSNBC's favorite Russia expert has declared - never mind that the presiding judge said the case had nothing to do with "Russian collusion."a punishment far less severe than the 24 years recommended by prosecutors. During sentencing, US District Judge T.S. Ellis said that locking Manafort up for two decades would be "excessive," noting thatThis can only mean one thing, according to MSNBC's Malcolm Nance, a former Navy cryptologist who served in the Middle East but then transitioned to styling himself as a knowledgeable Russia expert:Nance tweeted, using highly sophisticated cryptologist lingo for 'assassination'.Clarifying his hot take for those who can't keep up, Nance said Manafort won't be poisoned by the FSB, but insteadaccording to Nance.As Glenn Greenwald inconveniently pointed out,but presented as Russian collusion co-conspirators by the media.Malcolm Nance isn't the only blue-checkmarked wise man to suggest that Moscow wants Manafort dead - though some believe he better stay behind bars and weather the shankings as opposed to getting 'Novichoked'.