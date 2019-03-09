An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off Surigao del Norte province in the southern Philippines on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.Initially, the institute said the quake was magnitude 6.4. But a few minutes later the institute revised its magnitude to 6.2.In an updated bulletin, the institute said the quake, which struck at 11:06 p.m., hit at a depth of 16 kilometers, about 38 km northwest of Burgos town in Surigao del Norte.However, in the main Burgos town, the institute said the intensity of the earthquake was only magnitude 5.The tremor was also felt in Dinagat Island, Butuan City, Abuyog in Leyte province, Tacloban City in Southern Leyte, Camiguin Island, Cebu City in the central Philippines.The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, is not expected to cause damage. However, it said that aftershocks are expected.