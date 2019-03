© Reuters/Josh Smith



US President Donald Trump has revoked the executive order requiring public reports on civilian casualties in drone strikes carried out by the CIA, as well as US military.The new executive order , issued Wednesday, revokes the reporting requirement introduced by President Barack Obama in July 2016. The action required the Director of National Intelligence to release an unclassified summary of US strikes against terrorists "outside areas of active hostilities" and assessments of non-combatant deaths caused by those strikes.In a statement commenting on the decision, theObama's former NSC spokesman Ned Price was furious, however, arguing that the reporting requirement allowed the US to "counter disinformation from terrorist groups with facts about the effectiveness and precision of our operations."The targeted drone program was created during the George W Bush administration and flourished under President Barack Obama, who even acquired the title 'King of Drones' from anti-war activists.The Obama-era restrictions on drone use, however, have been loosened even further; in March 2017 Trump designated Yemen and Somalia as areas of "active hostilities."The strikes are not exactly precise,AP reported in November last year. While military officials have repeatedly claimed that such operations are supposed to lower civilian casualties, the statistics of the killer UAVs usage tells another story. For example, in a shocking 2014 figure on Pakistan and Yemen, provided by the human rights group Reprieve,