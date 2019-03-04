© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A five-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries due to dog bites on Saturday. The child was admitted to Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Ranikhet of Almora district.Rajendra Bharti, the father of the deceased child, said."My child lost her life without any fault of hers. Who is to be held responsible for her death?" her father said.