Russia and Syria have sent bus convoys to the Rukban refugee camp to evacuate people seeking to leave the US-controlled territory, with no response received from the United States to guarantee the safety of the operation, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said on Friday."In accordance with the 1 March decision made at the meeting of the Russian-Syrian Joint Coordination Committee for the return of refugees, in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Rukban refugee camp, bus convoys were formed and sent to the Jleb checkpoint for the voluntary and unhindered return of Rukban camp residents from at-Tanf to the places of their permanent residence", Solomatin said.Solomatin added thatin the 34-mile zone around the US base in at-Tanf., according to Solomatin.Solomatin also added that as of 28 February, a total of 224,740 Syrian refugees returned to their home country., State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a statement, adding that "Unilateral Russian initiatives, not coordinated with the UN and regional parties,".However, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation stressed earlier thatAlexander Marchenko, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday that Washington is delaying the relocation of refugees from the Rukban camp, as it aspires to organize convoys with international humanitarian assistance that will enable further existence of the camp.The Rukban camp, which houses about 40,000 displaced people, is located in the southern part of Syria, not far from Jordan. The area that became a refugee camp for Syrian residents back in 2014 is now a US-controlled zone.In January this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) described people residing in the camp as "trapped", adding that they live "in deplorable conditions". Limited water supply, bitterly cold weather and poorly functioning health care facilities contribute to the rise of diseases, which include influenza, measles, tuberculosis and chronic respiratory diseases, the WHO stated.