n from history: those who have felt fear do not forgive those who caused it or those who witnessed it

'League of the underclass'

© Getty Images



'Troublesome hicks'

'Down to the last euro'

'Of the least well-off group, alas, one cannot always expect peaceful participation in a parliamentary democracy. Not that they are uninterested in history, but their irruptions sometimes manifest with violence' (7).

© Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Who's right and who's left?

Of course, movements learn as they go; they set new objectives as they encounter unexpected obstacles and opportunities. At the time of the Estates General in 1789, there were only a few republicans in the whole of France. Expressing solidarity with the yellow vests is therefore a way to encourage their action in the right direction, towards justice and emancipation, while remaining aware that others are encouraging it in the opposite direction, and counting on social anger benefiting the far right in May's European elections.

