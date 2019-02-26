© Brazil Monitor



The Brazilian government does not consider "under any circumstances" to allow the United States to use Brazil's territory in a possible intervention in Venezuela, said Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Monday in an interview with GloboNews TV in Bogota, where he participates in the meeting of the Lima Group.In the interview, Mourao also said that"Brazil does not consider this at all," Mourao said when asked if the country would allow the United States to use its territory in a possible intervention."You have to always remember thatthe government can not simply do this," explained the deputy, adding that "the majority" of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro is against allowing the US to use Brazilian territory for intervention in the neighboring country.