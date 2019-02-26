© Flickr/ Israel Defense Forces

A video of the incident revealed the soldiers joyfully laughing as the prisoners are being beaten while they cry out for help.

Two of the five Israeli soldiers accused of severely beating restrained Palestinian prisoners have reached a plea agreement with military prosecutors. They'll be demoted in ranks and get six and a half months in jail.The soldiers are the first of the fiveto admit to beating a father and his teenage son who remain in Israeli custody. While the plea agreement will help them avoid more serious charges of aggravated assault, they will still face six and a half months in prison and a demotion.Negotiations are ongoing regarding charges against the remaining three soldiers whose detention has been extended until Wednesday.The Israeli soldiers were arrested on January 10, days after allegedly striking their Palestinian prisoners "with slaps, punches and bludgeons while they were handcuffed and blindfolded, causing them serious injuries," the IDF said.According to the indictment,The teenager also sustained serious heads wounds and significant swelling to his face.The two Palestinians were detained in a wave of arrests after a shooter killed two members of the IDF soldiers' battalion in December. Prosecutors believe the beatings were motivated by revenge.