The Venezuelan opposition is discussing the possibility of freezing accounts of the Venezuelan government in banks in Switzerland with the country's leadership, Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition-run National Assembly, said on Wednesday, adding that he had discussed the issue with Swiss President Ueli Maurer."[Maurer] informed us that there had been improper handling of the republic's accounts, with attempts to make illegal payments, and we are trying to freeze all those accounts belonging to the republic," Guaido said as broadcast by Mexico's Televisa TV channel.Guaido has not provided any details regarding the assets' freeze.The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela escalated on January 23 when the opposition leader Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States and a number if regional and European countries. In addition, Washington has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions on Caracas, also seizing assets of the Latin American state.