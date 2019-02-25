Bridge connecting Bairro Popular/ Palanca neighbourhoods in Luanda collapsed
Heavy rain in Angola's capital Luanda has left at least 4 people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed.

Angola News Agency ANGOP said that the heavy rain fell from late 21 February until 22 February. The rain caused a bridge to collapse as well as destroying hundreds of homes.

Four people are thought to have died when houses collapsed. Two deaths were reported in Kilamba Kiaxi municipality, and the two others Ingombota district.

Heavy rain and flooding regularly affects Luanda and surrounding areas between February and April. Last year 6 people died, over 90 homes were destroyed and 545 families displaced in March.

At least 11 people died in Luanda province after heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 March, 2017.

In April the previous year as many as 19 people died and 800 were displaced by floods in the province.