Dozens of turtles across Texas have been found dead or dying in the past four months and experts don't know why.The affected turtles have usually been found alone, either near the shore or out of the water, Stephanie Garcia, another department spokesperson, said. Those still alive are lethargic and seem reluctant to move or escape when approached. Their eyes appear to either be swollen or caked closed with exudate, she said.Investigators have not yet determined a cause and are not certain if the incidents are related, though they noted the tested turtles have shared some commonalities. Among those is a bacteria, which is not generally known to cause disease but which could be a secondary issue, Garcia said. Scientists suspect a possible viral cause, and are working to obtain more information.The United States Geological Service-National Wildlife Health Center and the Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory are working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to determine the primary cause, Buzek said.In the meantime, the department is encouraging the public to do its part in preventing the potential spread of the disease."TPWD recommends thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting equipment and clothing when moving between different water bodies, this can help prevent the spread of diseases, bacteria and other invasive species," a Texas Parks and Wildlife statement said.