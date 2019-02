© AFP

This new situation leaves the US and European allies without any cloak of legality, since the pretext of counterterrorism is no longer plausible.

Washington declared it won't fully withdraw its troops from Syria but will leave "400 peace keeping forces ",since the last ISIS stronghold is about to be freed.The number of remaining forces is irrelevant because the US has never revealed an accurate count of the number of its troops deployed in Syria and Iraq. Moreover, even if the number of soldiers is small,- at any moment they can call on US units stationed nearby in Iraq. Moscow and its allies foresaw the US decision not to withdraw from the start. Russia, Iran and Syria never trusted Donald Trump's announcement of full withdrawal from Syria.Now that the dust has settled over the real US intention to remain in the Levant, Russia and its allies need to reconsider their plans.Tensions between the US and Turkey and between Russia, Turkey and Iran will impose themselves again in the Syrian arena.The continuing presence of US troops at al-Tanf on the Syrian-Iraqi borders and in north-eastern SyriaNevertheless, the situation of the Kurds is not enviable: they have fought against ISIS and have lost thousands of fighters in their fight to end the occupation of north-east Syria by terrorist groups. But that is not the end of their military role:However, Trump wants the participation of Turkey in the future 12,000 square kilometre "buffer zone" he intends to create in territory controlled by Syrian Kurds and Arab tribes along the borders between Syria and Turkey.Trump never explained how this contradictory situation could be achieved. A resolution must mean either full withdrawal of the YPG allowing Turkish regular forces (and their proxies) to take over, or Turkey refusal of the US plan. A couple of phone conversations between President Trump and President Erdogan triggered a large mobilisation of Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies on the borders with Syria. This long due mobilisation is exhausting the Turkish army with no visible sign of what could be the following step.That also leads to another dilemma: notwithstanding direct Syrian-Turkish military level contacts, it is not evident that Damascus can accept talks with Ankara on any other level, particularly in the current state of affairs. Normally, this kind of communication is conducted indirectly through Russia. The lack of direct contacts and Damascus' unwillingness to talk to Ankara will put further pressure on Russia and the US to achieve progress on the ground.In the north west city and rural areas of Idlib, the situation is now clear:Although Ahrar al Sham are jihadists and include foreign fighters in their ranks, Russia and Turkey have agreed to accept their presence in the area.Sources on the ground say that. Syrian allies based in Aleppo confirmed that six jihadists militants were shot and killed while trying to cross towards Aleppo.This is why the Syrian army and its allies are preparing a new round of attacks. The outskirts of the city of Aleppo are occasionally hit by mortars and home-made rockets fired by the jihadists. The Syrian army is shelling jihadist positions in the area: when spring comes, the liberation of Idlib is in the offing.The US has frequently threatened to intervene in defence of the jihadists in Idlib; in the past Trump himself threatened on many occasions to hit the Syrian army in case it were to move on Idlib. This time the situation is a bit different, as Russia is taking a more aggressive stand towards the US and may not allow the US to bomb its area of influence in Syria. It promises to be a hot summer in Syria.The US establishment is in a quandary:. Washington believes its foothold in Syria costs little, thanks to the local protection provided by its Kurdish proxies (YPG). Moreover, there are indications that the Iraqi government may ask US forces to leave the country. The Iraqi government and parliament are divided over this issue. The US establishment is preparing for this eventuality, exploring the possibility of reducing its presence in Iraq. If this becomes necessary it will entail a plan B, namely continued occupation of Syria; this will be a problem only if local resistance rises against the occupation forces.ISIS is losing its last kilometres in Syria. Its infamous slogan "Baqiya wa tatamaddad" (remaining and expanding) now belongs in the dustbin of history., who mean to remain and perhaps expand their presence in Syria. From the White House, Trump can now shout: "Baqiya wa tatamaddad".