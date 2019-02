© Global Look Press / Roman Camacho

You will never have a safety pin when you need one, and you will have thousands when you don't need one.

Wild animals are breathtakingly majestic until they're crawling up your pant leg.

A US presidential administration will never admit that it invaded another country or backed a coup attempt in order to essentially steal the natural resources (oil) of said country.

1. Being socialist.

2. Dropping the US dollar.

3. Having oil or other natural resources the US needs.

"Juan Guaidó is the product of a decade-long project overseen by Washington's elite regime change trainers. While posing as a champion of democracy, he has spent years at the forefront of a violent campaign of destabilization."

"According to a study conducted in early January 2019... 86 percent of Venezuelans would disagree with international military intervention," Grayzone's Ben Norton reported last month. "And 81 percent oppose the US sanctions that have gravely hurt the nation's economy."

Socialism, ditching the dollar, and having natural resources are the three crimes that usually provoke the US into overthrowing a foreign government. And these are the reasons it's backing the coup in Venezuela.There are three things I know for sure in this fanciful, sometimes inglorious experience we call life:This is why it was so very shocking last week when members of the Trump administration admitted they were backing a coup attempt in order to essentially steal the natural resources (oil) of another country.That country is Venezuela. I'll get back to this in a moment.Let's take a second to go over the big three.If your country has one of these things, the US might screw with you. If your country has two of these things, the US will definitely screw with you. If your country has three of these things, then look behind you, because the US is currently screwing you:Pretty self-explanatory. If you don't have the same economic system as we do, we treat it like you have candy and we're not allowed to have any, so we slip razor blades in yours and tell everyone your candy kills people.Iraq dropped the dollar. We invaded.Syria dropped the dollar. We invaded.Iran dropped the dollar. We want to invade.Libya planned to drop the dollar. We invaded.Pakistan dropped the dollar in trade with China, and the US added them to the list of countries violating religious freedom. (I guess you could argue they did indeed violate our religion: The dollar.)In case you were curious, Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the known world. (But we haven't checked northern Wyoming yet, because it's a long, cold drive with nary a 7-11.)So these are the three ACTUAL reasons the US has created an attempted coup in Venezuela over the past several weeks. And right now, you are falling into one of two categories. Either you're saying to yourself, "Of course those are the reasons. Those are the only reasons the US ever tries to bring down governments." OR you still have some strange, deep-rooted faith in our Pepsi-and-pharmaceutical-owned media outlets, and therefore you're thinking, "That's not true. The US supports the opposition in Venezuela because we want to help those poor starving people."These outlets froth at the mouth while presenting segments explaining that the Venezuelan people are starving, but they also purposefully avoid mentioning that a lot of Venezuela's hardships are due to US sanctions But that's what our sanctions are designed to do. Tl. Over a year ago, when Rex Tillerson was secretary of state, he publicly said we could tell our sanctions on North Korea were working great because poor fishermen were washing up on the beaches starved to death. (One is perplexed by how difficult it is at times to tell the difference between "helping other countries" and mass murder.)Furthermore, the US "humanitarian aid" that we claim to be sending is not what it seems.And McClatchy last week uncovered that the North Carolina-based private freight company 21 Air LLC has made 40 secretive flights to Venezuela from the US in the past month, and(Apparently we thought the Venezuelans were going to cook up a fresh pot of bullet stew to ease their hunger pains.) To make matters worse, two executives at the company have ties to an air cargo company that helped the CIA "rendition" supposed terrorists to black sites for "interrogation" (read: torture).The next piece of propaganda lovingly pedestalled by our mainstream media robot-heads is simply calling Juan Guaidó the "interim president" without mentioning that he was not elected to that position and only 30 out of 200 nations recognize him as such. He just declared himself president. Last I checked, that's not really how governments work. But if it is, OK, I hereby declare myself governor of... let's say, Idaho. No one will really notice. I'm pretty sure the current governor is a hedgehog in a bow tie.On top of that, Guaidó went to George Washington University. As the Grayzone Project reported, "[In 2007] He moved to Washington, D.C., to enroll in the Governance and Political Management Program at George Washington under the tutelage of Venezuelan economist Luis Enrique Berrizbeitia, one of the top Latin American neoliberal economists. Berrizbeitia is a former executive director of the International Monetary Fund."Guaidó went to GW, trained under Mr. IMF, and then we declared him president of Venezuela. That's like studying at the WWE, training under Henry Kissinger, and then the US declares you the King of Japan.But it doesn't stop there, according to the Grayzone Project:Furthermore, Juan Guaidó has already said he wants to sell Venezuela's oil to foreign companies and let the IMF back in, which will drown the country in debt.But if this is what the Venezuelan people really want, then we should respect their wishes. The corporate media tells us this is what the people want, right?Except that it's not.So, based on the Hinterlaces poll, most Venezuelans didn't know Guaidó until recently. Most Venezuelans still support Maduro even if they believe corruption in the government has increased (whether you personally like Maduro or not doesn't matter), and most Venezuelans don't want military intervention or US sanctions. Yet CBut maybe I'm wrong. Maybe those people really need our help, and US intervention will work out great - exactly like it did in Syria,and Yemen,and Iraq,and Iran,and Afghanistan,and Chile,and Honduras,and Haiti,and Somalia,and Libya,and Guatemala,and Nicaragua,and Colombia,and Panama,and Fraggle Rock,and those tree forts where the EWOKS LIVED!Now that we have a general understanding of the situation (and why Anderson Cooper is not keen to remind viewers what happened with Fraggle Rock in the early '90s), let's get back to the question of oil.When I first started writing this, I didn't have proof the American government wanted Venezuela's oil; it was just a hunch. Kinda like if you put a balloon in a room with a porcupine, you have a hunch he'll pop the balloon. But I didn't have a quote from a top Trump administration official saying, "We'd like to take their oil."il."For 20 years we've been trying to destroy Venezuela, and our government always gives the standard line: "We want to help the people. We care about their democracy. They have a lot of inflation, and that's why we need to drop our freedom bombs on their heads." They've trotted out that bulls*** brigade under Bush, Obama and now Trump. The officials never just say, "Yeah, there's like, tons of oil there, and we want it."Yet, here it is. The disguise of neoliberal world domination has come off. (Ironically, the fake mustache was yanked off to reveal a much larger mustache.)Also, it's amazing how monotone and matter-of-fact Bolton is as he speaks.It's truly heartbreaking, no matter which side you support.("Hmmm, possible death of a hundred thousand people? That sounds good - I'll have that.")This is all the more horrifying because these policies are decided by unelected maniacs like Elliot Abrams, Mike Pompeo and John Bolton. Trump just named Abrams special envoy to Venezuela despite the fact the guy has a resume that would make Josef Mengele blush.Worse yet - even the Wall Street Journal stated the US push to oust Maduro is just the first shot in the oligarchy's plan to reshape Latin America.The Venezuelan people deserve self-determination, no matter how you feel about the current government. The absolute last thing they need is to be turned into a neocon / neoliberal parking lot in which America rips all their resources out from under them while calling it "freedom." Luckily, there are already many signs this US-created attempted coup is failing.