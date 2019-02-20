Old pensions

Belgian and British senior citizens still receive pensions from the German government for collaborating with Nazi Germany during World War II, according to Belgian parliamentarians who submitted a proposal demanding the Belgian government take up the matter with the German government.The four parliamentarians, Olivier Maingain, Stephane Crusniere, Veronique Caprasse and Daniel Senesael, added thatThe Belgian MPs called on the government to "restore justice - fiscal, social and memorial - befitting historic and moral commitments taken by the founders of Europe, including our country and Germany."Germany did, in fact, alter its pension laws in 1998 to include a clause that blocked war criminals or their widows from receiving pensions.According to her inquiry, around 10,000 people are thought to have volunteered for the SS, the most powerful paramilitary organization in Nazi Germany, which undertook widespread actions of genocide. "It's obvious that barely a fraction of war criminals were found," Jelpke said.In answering Jelpke's request, the government argued that it was difficult to identify war criminals, since the pension documents did not include information on what the pensioners did or did not do during the war.In a further information request sent in 2016, Jelpke asked specifically about the payments to Belgian collaborators, many of whom, following a decree from Adolf Hitler in 1941, were granted German citizenship on joining the SS. Once again, the German government replied that it had no information on whether pension recipients in Belgium were previously members of the SS."This meant they counted not as members of the NSDAP [the Nazi party], but as servants of the German Reich," he told DW. "Therefore some relatives of the Waffen-SS would also be entitled to a pension."Göllnitz also doubted that much could be done now to change the situation: German social security law is partly based on the principle that such claims are considered independent of criminal procedures. "It would also be problematic to name their names, because we don't know concretely, for example with the Belgians, whether they really were involved in war crimes," he said. "Each individual case would have to be checked. And the government struggles with that."