How much do you really know about your skin? It may surprise you!Skin is our interface with the outside world - it's the place where we're in constant physical contact with the environment that surrounds us. But we tend to take the health of the skin for granted. Skin problems are often regarded as cosmetic - 'surface level problems' - and we often think creams, lotions and topical medications are the best way of dealing with them.However, the skin can be, and usually is, a reflection of what's going on inside the body. Problems with the liver and detoxification, an imbalance in the microbiome or any number of other imbalances can all be reflected in the state of the skin. This is why dealing with skin issues often requires going beyond 'Skin Deep'.Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we give the straight skinny on skin health - what your skin could be telling you, how to deal with skin issues and look your glowing best!Also stay tuned for Pet Health with Zoya This week she shares with us how to deal with a pet that excessively licks its paws.