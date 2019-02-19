Earth Changes
Record snow causing roofs to collapse in Quebec
660citynews.com
Mon, 18 Feb 2019 20:07 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- A US air freight company, smuggled weapons into Venezuela is linked to CIA 'black site' renditions
- Moscow: Warsaw summit exposed US' attempt to create new dividing lines in Middle East
- Vatican confirms it has a secret set of rules for priests who father children
- Lavrov: Russia refrains from 'tooth for a tooth' retaliation as Facebook bans Russian-linked media
- Young America's Foundation report: Leftist college courses targeting Trump in course descriptions
- Isotopes found in Neanderthal bones suggest they were meat eaters
- Vegan bridezilla uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding, including mother
- Pulwama terror plotter Kamran, Pakistani, killed in 12-hour encounter with security forces
- Houston police will end the use of no-knock raids, says chief
- Yale University STEM event assists illegal immigrants in finding jobs
- Archaeologist finds new evidence of the Romans who escaped Mt. Vesuvius
- Garnets found to be honeycombed with intricate tunnel patterns - researchers speculate they are biologically caused
- New map of the Universe reveals 300,000 more galaxies
- John Oliver show billboards hijacked with NPC 'Orange Man Bad' art
- Record snow causing roofs to collapse in Quebec
- Delaware cop under investigation after being filmed repeatedly punching a teen in the head during drug bust
- 2 giant sinkholes open up in central Turkey
- Exotic spiraling electrons discovered
- Explosions, two-kilometer ash plumes at Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico
- Mount Bromo volcano in West Java erupts, visitors banned from within 1-kilometer radius
- A US air freight company, smuggled weapons into Venezuela is linked to CIA 'black site' renditions
- Moscow: Warsaw summit exposed US' attempt to create new dividing lines in Middle East
- Lavrov: Russia refrains from 'tooth for a tooth' retaliation as Facebook bans Russian-linked media
- The background: CNN led Facebook to censor Russia-backed video company at behest of neocon think tank German Marshall Fund
- Is Turkey in league with the CIA in their condemnation of Chinese 'repression' of Uighur population?
- 16 states are suing to halt Trump using emergency powers to build border wall
- NATO's Atlantic Council hijacks Munich conference with authoritarian 'principles' declaration
- Politicians jump ship as Jussie Smollett hate hoax sinks amid revelations
- Pakistan urges talks with India after accusations of involvement with suicide bombing, asks UN to mediate
- Washington & Baghdad agree withdrawal of troops from Syria via Iraq by 1st April
- The Neocon revival: Didn't really think they'd go away, did you?
- Maffick Media CEO, host slam Facebook's unprovoked 'censorship' after CNN runs hit piece: 'end of free speech'
- 4 ways India is putting its own interests before Washington's
- 'I believe Putin': Trump dismissed US advice on North Korea threat, says McCabe
- Internet 'part of western establishment now': London ex-mayor on Facebook blocking RT-linked pages
- Merkel blames 'outside influence' for kids' climate change protest... but could it just be a protest?
- SOTT Focus: 'I'm Committing Professional Suicide': CBS Star Reporter Admits 'Mostly Liberal' Journalists are Now 'Political Activists'
- In For 2020: Bernie Sanders is running for President again
- US calls on Russia to help deliver aid to Rukban Camp in Syria
- A new despotism in the era of surveillance capitalism
- Vatican confirms it has a secret set of rules for priests who father children
- Young America's Foundation report: Leftist college courses targeting Trump in course descriptions
- Vegan bridezilla uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding, including mother
- Pulwama terror plotter Kamran, Pakistani, killed in 12-hour encounter with security forces
- Houston police will end the use of no-knock raids, says chief
- Yale University STEM event assists illegal immigrants in finding jobs
- John Oliver show billboards hijacked with NPC 'Orange Man Bad' art
- Delaware cop under investigation after being filmed repeatedly punching a teen in the head during drug bust
- Best of the Web: A Farewell to Arts: Marxism, Semiotics and Feminism
- Hate-crime hoaxes reflect America's victimhood culture sickness
- Mercenary team? 5 US citizens among heavily armed group arrested amid Haiti protests
- Famous Egyptian YouTuber leaves Islam - fans split between support and opposition
- Why UK report on 'digital gangster' Facebook is a thinly veiled call for censorship
- Kamala Harris' own father slams her 'identity politics' after she mocks 'pot-smoking Jamaicans' on radio show
- Pathetic! Former NYT executive editor plagiarized her 'journalistic integrity' book
- Protesters deface pictures of fallen agents after occupying Border Patrol museum
- Mother furious after son suspended from school over Pledge of Allegiance
- New documentary about dark-skinned 'first Swedes' sparks horror on Twitter
- Mastermind behind Kashmir terror attack killed after 12-hour siege
- No remorse? Spanish media still nostalgic over volunteers who fought for Hitler
- Archaeologist finds new evidence of the Romans who escaped Mt. Vesuvius
- Documentary film, Human Zoos, exposes scientific racism and explores the history of eugenics
- History says California overdue for biblical, catastrophic flooding
- Flashback Best of the Web: The Soviets Were Winning Their Afghan War Against US-backed Insurgency Until Gorbachev Pulled Them Out
- SOTT Focus: How US Hardliners Ensured Soviet Withdrawal Did Not Lead to Peace in Afghanistan
- Flashback Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Dog burials were common in Neolithic north-eastern Iberia
- Scottish nuclear submarine collision, a cold war secret for 43 years
- 12th-century three-person toilet found in London's river Thames goes on display
- New book blames CIA operative Robert Maheu for murder of RFK - gets coverage in WaPo
- SOTT Focus: 1919-2019: UK Has Been Blackening Russia's Name For at Least 100 years
- Iguana-sized cousin of dinosaurs discovered in Antarctica
- 'History of the County of York ' tells of medieval nun who faked her own death to escape convent
- New research says stone megaliths was spread by a mysterious seafaring culture from northwest France
- Key to Hitler's success were attacks on capitalism that were considered 'progressive'
- Understanding the horrors of modern Africa via Indian Ocean slave trade, from clans to Al Shabab
- Just get over it: Asia rules
- The results of US 'regime change' in Latin America & the Caribbean
- Lost city discovered in South Africa
- Archaeologists puzzle over mystery woman in early Christian cemetery
- Isotopes found in Neanderthal bones suggest they were meat eaters
- Garnets found to be honeycombed with intricate tunnel patterns - researchers speculate they are biologically caused
- New map of the Universe reveals 300,000 more galaxies
- Exotic spiraling electrons discovered
- The impossible protein: Research confirm's Doug Axe on the rarity of functional proteins
- Asteroid the size of Big Ben will skim past Earth today
- New 'shape' for coronal mass ejections revealed during observations
- Russia's private "space yachts" to fly tourists to near-Earth orbit in 5 years
- Best of the Web: Entirely new form of communication observed in the brain: non-linear information transfer via self-propagating electric fields
- In the blink of an eye: Astronomers seek backup to capture strange stellar blackout with help of cell phone cameras
- No limits? Here's what we know about 'Russian Tomahawks', Moscow's new nuclear cruise missile
- New fabrics grown in fermenting tanks could stop tiny plastic fibres polluting the world's oceans
- New research suggest common gut virus linked to coeliac disease
- Mountains buried 400 miles underground 'could be bigger than Everest'
- Creators of AI text generator say it's too dangerous to release
- Can DNA be hacked? Yep!
- Pew survey reveals growing middle ground of opinions about evolution and creationism
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective - Darwinian Delusions: Why Darwin Is More Dangerous Than You Think
- Russia's new heavyweight drones
- Flashback: Dolphin sounds generate images, research team discovers
- Record snow causing roofs to collapse in Quebec
- 2 giant sinkholes open up in central Turkey
- Explosions, two-kilometer ash plumes at Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico
- Mount Bromo volcano in West Java erupts, visitors banned from within 1-kilometer radius
- Death toll from mine landslide in Turkey reaches 3
- Two buried alive in landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Madang, Papua New Guinea
- Study saying massive insect loss due to global warming based on compromised data
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Grand Solar Minimum is the real national emergency
- 3 humpback whales wash ashore in 5 days on the Outer Banks, North Carolina
- Rare snow blankets Las Vegas
- Floods leave 2 dead after record rainfall in Zimbabwe - 8 inches in 24 hours
- Jammu-Srinagar highway in India closed after fresh landslides triggered by rain
- Colorado avalanche kills 2 backcountry skiers in area called 'Death Pass'
- 'Three suns' phenomena seen over China
- Let it snow! Sierra ski resorts get up to 9 feet of snow from recent storms
- Hailstorm damages crops in 30 villages across Rangamati, Bangladesh
- Red Sea locust swarms spark UN warning for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
- Curfews imposed in Chile as 5 simultaneous wildfires spiral out-of-control
- More manatees than usual are dying in Everglades National Park, Florida
- Powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Mysterious booms rock two counties in eastern North Carolina
- Meteor fireball flies over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball seen over England, Northern Ireland and Scotland
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meteor explodes above Cuba, shockwave shakes homes - 13 Feb 2013, same day as Chelyabinsk blast in Russia
- If only 1% of all vaccine injuries are reported, the $4 billion paid out is just the tip of the iceberg
- SOTT Focus: The Long, Hard Road Back to Sanity: Escaping the Vegan Cult and the "Why I'm No Longer Vegan" Phenomenon
- The complete guide to sugar
- Jeffrey Dach MD: Measles outbreak, fake news and mass hysteria
- Scientific study finds statin drugs to be 'completely worthless'
- Corn derivatives lurk in many surprising places
- New study on Cannabis and Autism supports parents' longtime claims
- WHO, Pharma, Gates & Government: Who's calling the shots?
- Pink slime just reclassified as 'ground beef' by the USDA
- Deprescribing: Are you better off medication free?
- Cadets create indoor 'organic farm' inside shipping containers
- Drinking two or more diet beverages a day linked to high risk of stroke, heart attacks
- Do vaccines really prevent 2.5 million children from dying each year?
- Pharmaceuticals drive magnesium levels lower
- Quality Supplements: Is this the beginning of the end?
- Glyphosate found to raise the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma by 41%
- Charged with neglect: Vegan parents almost starve their five-month-old son to death
- Facebook to silence 'anti-vaxxers': Social media giant says it may reduce or remove 'harmful posts' about vaccinations as WHO says misinformation is to blame for global surge in measles
- 5G wifi: A global health catastrophe in the making
- Protect Fido! Studies link canine cancers to lawn chemicals
- Describing Wetiko: Colin Wilson's Sci-Fi Classic 'The Mind Parasites': Fiction or Reality?
- Should you listen to music while doing intellectual work? It depends
- Silence is vital for our brains
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- We could use new guidelines for working with men in therapy - just not the APA guidelines
- Dolly Parton gives the gift of literacy: A nonprofit library program of 100 million books
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
Quote of the Day
The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias; the spirit of liberty remembers that not even a sparrow falls to earth unheeded; the spirit of liberty is the spirit of Him who, near two thousand years ago, taught mankind that lesson it has never learned, but has never quite forgotten; that there may be a kingdom where the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest.
Recent Comments
The Facebook like/share buttons don't load for this page. Wonder if that is FB doing the blocking or just a bug in the program.
not enough bismuth on Earth for global use. fact.
He was a grubworm to throw his supporters under the bus to reciprocate to crooked ass Hillary. "No one wants to hear about your damned emails!"...
Hot Sauce LOL Way to go Dad +1 Another 🙈
Great article Doug! And much needed. There's not many rational voices speaking the truth on this issue.