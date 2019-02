© Reuters / Toby Melville

A new UK 108-page report on "disinformation and fake news" online strongly reprimands Facebook for its ongoing misuse of personal data - but also casually promotes unprecedented levels of political censorship on social media.The report , which is the culmination of an 18-month investigation by a UK parliamentary committee, lambastes Facebook over its failure to protect its users' data and accuses it of deliberate breaches of privacy and anti-competition laws. It offers numerous examples of Facebook sins, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw the shady firm mine the personal data of 50 million users without permission.Despite its wide-ranging criticisms, however, it isWhile the authors claim to be interested in ensuring a "plurality of voices" online, they are extremely quick to resort to forms of censorship as a solution to the existence of content that does not adhere to certain approved narratives.There have been multiple examples in recent months of Facebook willingly and enthusiastically working in conjunction with US government-funded think tanks to target content critical of the US government, including its temporary removal of the English-language page belonging to Telesur, a Venezuela-based outlet which questions US policy in Latin America.The report admits that while it's impossible to completely rid the internet of this politically inconvenient content,so that citizens "know the source" of information.Facebook's recent suspension of pages partly owned by RT video agency Ruptly (purportedly due to their failure to prominently disclose its funding) would surely please the UK committee. The problem is, theseFurther proving that the (thinly veiled) intent of the report is censorship of foreign (i.e., Russian) media, the report praises a French law which allows the French national broadcasting agency "to suspend television channels controlled by or under the influence of a foreign state" if they disseminate "false" information.It also praises NewsGuard, an app with deep ties to the US government, which applies trust ratings to news websites. As RT has documented before, however,It is also lobbying to have its ratings installed by default on computers in schools and universities around the US - and even to have them installed by default on smartphones.Ironically, the report criticizes people for giving credence to information which "reinforces their views" while dismissing content which they do not agree with as "fake news."The report also takes a look at the "influence" Russian media may have had on the 2016 Brexit referendum, specifically outlets like RT and Sputnik. In an admission which is unintentionally quite funny,Of course, by highlighting the fact that so many people were enthusiastically sharing content critical of the EU, the report inadvertently concedes that anti-EU sentiment was widespread, rather than some kind of evil plot by Russia to "sow discord" in the West.Nonetheless, the report suggests that the UK government should launch new investigations into past elections, including the Brexit referendum and the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 to dig for elusive evidence of Russian interference.To ensure that social media companies comply with all its various demands, the report recommends that "a new category of tech company is formulated" which tightens their liabilities and would see those companies assume legal liability for content identified as "harmful." It also advocates the establishment of a "compulsory Code of Ethics" setting out exactly what constitutes harmful content.The British government should also "explore the feasibility" of adopting a UK version of the US Foreign Agents and Registration Act (FARA), it says. FARA requires persons acting "as agents of foreign principals in a political or quasi-political capacity" to disclose this information publicly. Ironically, a similar 'foreign agents' law in Russia was heavily criticized by Western media and politicians for targeting dissenting voices.US government-funded outlets like Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFERL) both wrote reports critical of the law, with VOA even suggesting it had "echoes of Stalin-era denunciations" of dissidents. No such outrage emerged from those outlets when RT was forced to register as a "foreign agent" in the US last year.Finally, the report suggests that companies like Facebook should also be required to finance digital literacy learning as "the fourth pillar of education" alongside reading, writing and math.If this report is anything to go by, there is no doubt that learning to identify (and ignore) content critical of Western governments would be a major element of such "digital literacy" courses.