A cropland lies ravaged at a field of Sijakmukh village in Saroatoli union of Baghaichhari upazila under Rangamati hill district after a hailstorm lashed the area yesterday.

A hailstorm coupled with rain left different crops on vast tracts of land damaged at 30 villages in Baghaichhari upazila of the district yesterday.

Besides, at least 15 to 20 tin-roofed houses were completely damaged as the hailstorm lashed through Baghaichhari, Saroatoli, Amtoli and Khedarmara unions in the upazila.

The affected villagers claimed that the extent of loss caused by the storm is around Tk 50 lakh.

The affected villages include Sijakmukh, Mohish Pujje, Baghaichhari, Kedarmara and Battola village.


Farmer Lalit Chandra Chakma of Mohish Pujje village in Saroatoli union, said he cultivated watermelon on five bighas of land this year.

The hailstorm has completely damaged all his watermelon, he said, adding that due to the storm he might have to count a loss of Tk 5 lakh now.

Tomato grower Bimolakkho Chakma of Dakkhin Sijak village, said the storm has destroyed his two bighas of tomato field.

Turkey farm owner Bappi Chakma of Sijakmukh village, said eight to ten turkeys of his farm sustained serious injuries during the storm and a few of them might die anytime.

Saroatoli Union Parishad Chairman Tushar Kanti Chakma said vast tracts of croplands as well as many houses in his union were badly damaged by the sudden hailstorm.

Officials of Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila visited the affected villages and were working to assess the loss caused by the storm, he said.

Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nadim Sarwar said he already directed the project implementation officer to make a list of the affected farmers.

The affected farmers will get help from the local administration soon, the UNO added.