Besides,as the hailstorm lashed through Baghaichhari, Saroatoli, Amtoli and Khedarmara unions in the upazila.The affected villagers claimed that the extent of loss caused by the storm is around Tk 50 lakh.The affected villages include Sijakmukh, Mohish Pujje, Baghaichhari, Kedarmara and Battola village.Farmer Lalit Chandra Chakma of Mohish Pujje village in Saroatoli union, said he cultivated watermelon on five bighas of land this year.he said, adding that due to the storm he might have to count a loss of Tk 5 lakh now.Tomato grower Bimolakkho Chakma of Dakkhin Sijak village, said theOfficials of Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila visited the affected villages and were working to assess the loss caused by the storm, he said.Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nadim Sarwar said he already directed the project implementation officer to make a list of the affected farmers.The affected farmers will get help from the local administration soon, the UNO added.