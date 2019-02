© Unknown



"It's just like we thought all along. If McCabe's account is true, it confirms what we thought, that Rod Rosenstein was serious when he talked about wearing a wire and invoking the 25th Amendment. Rosenstein should be under oath answering our questions. We need to know who was in the room and what was said."

"There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment. These were the eight days from Comey's firing to the point that Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel. And the highest levels of American law enforcement were trying to figure out what to do with the president."

"Counterintelligence investigators had to consider whether the president's own actions constituted a possible threat to national security. Agents also sought to determine whether Mr. Trump was knowingly working for Russia or had unwittingly fallen under Moscow's influence."

"The guy who wrote the memo providing the justification for firing Comey is then upset that the swamp is mad at him for helping fire Comey and then comes up with a plan to wear a wire and invoke the 25th Amendment," said the House Republican.

There are new revelations about what took place in Washington during the extraordinary periodThe short version is: The reports were true. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein really did discuss wearing a wire to secretly record the president. Rosenstein and others did discuss invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office . And the FBI did adopt an aggressive new investigation strategy, targeting the president himself, almost instantly after the Comey firing.The bottom line on that is that, at least from what we know now,with information congressional investigators have been able to glean elsewhere.One House Republican upon hearing the news, said:Whether that happens, in the House at least, is up to the new Democratic majority. But Rosenstein has so far declined to answer congressional questions on the wearing-a-wire and 25th Amendment matters.To promote his book, McCabe has done an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes. Correspondent Scott Pelley appeared on CBS Thursday morning with a preview As another part of his book promotion, McCabe published an excerpt Thursday morning in the Atlantic. The theme of the excerpt is that, after the Comey firing,It might be more accurate to say "investigations." McCabe wrote that he ordered an "overall review" of the FBI's Trump-Russia work. "Were there individuals on whom we should consider opening new cases?" he wrote. "I want to protect the Russia investigation in such a way that whoever came after me could not just make it go away."The New York Times reported last month that in that period, theThat is one sort of investigation.Describing the decision to appoint Mueller - the decision was actually made by Rosenstein - McCabe wrote, "If I got nothing else done as acting director, I had done the one thing I needed to do."And then there were the talks about secretly recording the president and using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office."They were counting noses," Pelley said on CBS Thursday morning. "They were not asking Cabinet members whether they would vote for or against removing the president, butBut an eyewitness, insider account lends new weight to the idea that the highest levels of the national security apparatus experienced a collective freakout in the days after the Comey firing.In particular,Remember thatA few days later,The sheer audacity of that has stunned even experienced Capitol Hill observers.After the CBS report, theRosenstein, the Department said, "never authorized any recording that McCabe references." That was not exactly a denial of the basic story that Rosenstein discussed wearing a wire.One final note. The frenzy of May 2017 set off investigations that continued previous investigations that, as far as the public knows today,to fix the 2016 election. And if those investigations have not found that proof by now, they certainly had not found it in May 2017.