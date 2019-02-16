Science & Technology
Russia's new heavyweight drones
RT
Sat, 16 Feb 2019 10:02 UTC
The new heavy stealth attack drone Okhotnik will have its first test flight in the "nearest future," Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday. The military earlier announced that it would start receiving new state-of-the-art recon and attack UAVs this year.
With the Pentagon extensively utilizing drones like MQ-1 Predator to spot and strike targets in places like the Middle East and Afghanistan, Moscow now hopes to up its game in drone warfare.
Around 70 Russian drones have already been deployed in Syria. Their mission has proven to be successful, the military says, as Forpost and Orlan-10 models spotted more than 47,000 enemy targets.
Russia doesn't yet have a full-fledged attack drone, however. The Okhotnik project is designed to change that. Developed by the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer, it boasts a takeoff weight of 25 tons and an operational range of 5,000km. The first images of the drone, leaked last month, showed a flying wing-type aircraft rolled out on an airstrip during testing.
Media reports suggested that the UAV will not only be effective during solo missions, but also paired up with the newest 5th-gen supersonic stealth jet fighter Su-57. It is intended that the plane would enter battles after the drone has "penetrated" the enemy's air defenses, sources told Interfax in January, adding that the drone will be "controlled" by the crew of the incoming jet.
Another drone set to enter service en masse this year is Orion. Known as Type 90 during its production stage, this medium UAV weighs in at around 1,000kg. It is capable of conducting 24-hour flights and striking targets with guided missiles, as well as 25kg and 50kg bombs. The aircraft was showcased during an arms expo last year and underwent testing in Syria.
Editor-in-chief of the Russian UAV-themed magazine 'Bespilotnaya Aviatsiya,' Denis Fedutinov, told RT that Moscow is aiming to acquire drones whose size mirrors that of US models. The Orion belongs to the same size bracket as the American drone Predator, while Okhotnik "can be compared" to Boeing's X-45 and Northrop Grumman's X-47B prototypes, he said.
You can watch footage of the drone here.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Darwinian Delusions: Why Darwin Is More Dangerous Than You Think
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Best of the Web: Parents of woman killed by 'poison used on Skripal' blame... UK govt, British media, but not Russia
- The Technocrats and the 'Green New Deal'
- Russia's new heavyweight drones
- Signs and Portents: Calf born with two heads and two mouths in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Brazilian Vogue editor resigns over slavery-evoking birthday photos
- Russia's Platov International Airport listed among the world's best
- Russia: Several floors collapse at St. Petersburg University, 85 people rescued
- At least 60 feared dead in mine flood after dam collapses following heavy rainfall in Zimbabwe (UPDATE)
- Russian FM spokeswoman Zakharova mocks Bolton's threat against those 'undermining' Venezuelan democracy
- Flashback: Social media is turning us into thoughtless political extremists
- No-knock warrant leading to deaths of Houston couple was based on invented heroin purchase by non-existent confidential informant
- Aurora, Illinois shooting: Suspect and 5 others dead, 5 wounded
- Kentucky gets closer to passing law permitting concealed carry guns without a permit
- Drinking two or more diet beverages a day linked to high risk of stroke, heart attacks
- City of Anaheim charging mother $3K to obtain records relating to her son's death at the hands of police
- 'Working people want jobs': Mayor Bill de Blasio slams AOC for opposition to Amazon headquarters in NYC
- Former Montana deputy arrested for child sex abuse
- Tracked by special request: Facebook tracks users who might pose a threat to its employees and offices
- The Technocrats and the 'Green New Deal'
- Russian FM spokeswoman Zakharova mocks Bolton's threat against those 'undermining' Venezuelan democracy
- Ocasio-Cortez displays her economic genius yet again, gets slammed by Trump Jr.
- Maduro reveals Venezuelan officials in 'secret talks' with Trump administration
- Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline cannot be cancelled - Merkel's successor
- Meddling, anyone? Pro-Israel groups spent $22 million on US lobbying & campaign contributions in 2018
- Sad Soros confirms Europe is moving away from his vision of it
- Best of the Web: Leftist hysteria continues: French schools to change 'mother & father' to 'parent 1 and 2' under new law
- "Sanctions from hell" bill against Russia may curb Trump, but won't help US rule the world
- Modi warns Pakistan of harsh response to Kashmir suicide attack
- High-ranking Ukrainian official suspected in killing of anti-corruption activist - Update - Vladyslav Manher arrested
- BBC producer makes fascinating discovery: Footage of alleged gas attack in Syria's Douma was staged (No sh*t, Sherlock)
- Deja vu all over again: When considering Venezuela's Guaidó, remember Victoria Nuland
- Gratitude for Andrew McCabe's dishonorable service to America
- N. Dakota: To restrict access to public records after Standing Rock report exposed law enforcement abuses
- Putin on US 'pullout' of Syria: Trump is working to deliver his election promises, rare thing in US
- US: Iran misuses International Court after the ruling on assets took Tehran's side
- The Benjamins? Netanyahu and Gantz won' be able to save Israel from the progressive American abandonment
- US revives secret sabotage program targeting Iranian missiles and rockets
- The peace candidate: Tulsi Gabbard presents bill to stop Trump from pulling out of INF treaty
- Best of the Web: Parents of woman killed by 'poison used on Skripal' blame... UK govt, British media, but not Russia
- Brazilian Vogue editor resigns over slavery-evoking birthday photos
- Russia's Platov International Airport listed among the world's best
- Russia: Several floors collapse at St. Petersburg University, 85 people rescued
- Flashback: Social media is turning us into thoughtless political extremists
- No-knock warrant leading to deaths of Houston couple was based on invented heroin purchase by non-existent confidential informant
- Aurora, Illinois shooting: Suspect and 5 others dead, 5 wounded
- Kentucky gets closer to passing law permitting concealed carry guns without a permit
- City of Anaheim charging mother $3K to obtain records relating to her son's death at the hands of police
- 'Working people want jobs': Mayor Bill de Blasio slams AOC for opposition to Amazon headquarters in NYC
- Former Montana deputy arrested for child sex abuse
- Tracked by special request: Facebook tracks users who might pose a threat to its employees and offices
- 'Total nightmare': Over half of Californians wish they could leave the state
- Israeli settlers rampage against Palestinians in Hebron following expulsion of human rights observers
- European Parliament passes controversial "meme ban" under cover of copyright law
- Russian trolls blamed for spreading anti-vaccination propaganda
- Lawfare: SPLC and ACLU sue the Department of Homeland Security over "remain in Mexico" policy for migrants
- Best of the Web: Millions of Venezuelans sign Maduro's open letter to US with the message 'Hands Off Our Country'
- Writer's Twitter account temporarily suspended after questioning if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put her boyfriend on payroll
- Guatemala intel head Says migrant caravans are 'well-planned,' not spontaneous
- Flashback Best of the Web: The Soviets Were Winning Their Afghan War Against US-backed Insurgency Until Gorbachev Pulled Them Out
- SOTT Focus: How US Hardliners Ensured Soviet Withdrawal Did Not Lead to Peace in Afghanistan
- Flashback Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Dog burials were common in Neolithic north-eastern Iberia
- Scottish nuclear submarine collision, a cold war secret for 43 years
- 12th-century three-person toilet found in London's river Thames goes on display
- New book blames CIA operative Robert Maheu for murder of RFK - gets coverage in WaPo
- SOTT Focus: 1919-2019: UK Has Been Blackening Russia's Name For at Least 100 years
- Iguana-sized cousin of dinosaurs discovered in Antarctica
- 'History of the County of York ' tells of medieval nun who faked her own death to escape convent
- New research says stone megaliths was spread by a mysterious seafaring culture from northwest France
- Key to Hitler's success were attacks on capitalism that were considered 'progressive'
- Understanding the horrors of modern Africa via Indian Ocean slave trade, from clans to Al Shabab
- Just get over it: Asia rules
- The results of US 'regime change' in Latin America & the Caribbean
- Lost city discovered in South Africa
- Archaeologists puzzle over mystery woman in early Christian cemetery
- Denmark's government muddled the waters over Iraq invasion to fulfill US wishes
- Tomb of Persian king Darius yields new trilingual inscription: Persian, Elamite and Babylonian
- Mysterious stone structures discovered in Western Sahara
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Darwinian Delusions: Why Darwin Is More Dangerous Than You Think
- Russia's new heavyweight drones
- Flashback: Dolphin sounds generate images, research team discovers
- Muons reveal the whopping voltages inside a thunderstorm
- Train wreck of a review: An in-depth response to Lenski et al. in Science
- Flashback: The case for plate tectonics, intelligent design - and how to think about minority science views
- Hydrogen peroxide may have played critical role in origin of life
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk to Cuba: The Meteor Connection
- Moscow cops may get AR-googles with automatic facial recognition
- Scientists: Chimp sign language & human communication follow the same rules
- Pied Piper device that lures tumors out of the brain hailed as a 'game changing' breakthrough
- New live-imaging technique reveals cellular repair mechanism for plugging leaky biological barrier
- New study demonstrates controllable electron flow in quantum wires
- rDNA's role in aging discovered
- Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro comes out in support of intelligent design
- Black leopard photographed in Africa for the first time in 100 years
- Earth's magnetic shield booms like a drum when hit by impulses
- Researchers create a device to help understand how cells communicate to form tissues and maintain integrity under loading
- NASA data shows world is literally greener than it was 20 years ago
- Ukraine's new Neptune cruise missile: Far from being the 'God of the Sea'
- Signs and Portents: Calf born with two heads and two mouths in Himachal Pradesh, India
- At least 60 feared dead in mine flood after dam collapses following heavy rainfall in Zimbabwe (UPDATE)
- Woman injured in suspected wolf attack in Red Lake, Ontario
- Landslide triggered by heavy rain kills four people in Bogor, Indonesia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record snowfall, cold and wind speed in Hawaii
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Mudslides, snow, and flash floods: An atmospheric river has soaked California
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts hit by another 3 feet of snow in 24 hours
- Lightning strikes kill at least 12 across Uttar Pradesh, India
- Black snow falls in Siberian region
- Australian river swells to 37 miles wide due to flooding, creates its own weather system
- Shallow 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits northern Mid-Atlantic Range
- Impressive gustnado forms in Guatemala
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: West coast USA snow records verify jet stream shift
- Strange noises heard in the skies of northeastern Illinois
- Blizzard kills thousands of Washington dairy cows
- 75-year-old man bitten to death by 4 dogs in China
- Mud volcano erupted in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan
- Thousands of dead cuttlefish mysteriously wash up in Chile
- Unseasonal rain damages crops, disrupts lives across Madhya Pradesh, India
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Mysterious booms rock two counties in eastern North Carolina
- Meteor fireball flies over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball seen over England, Northern Ireland and Scotland
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meteor explodes above Cuba, shockwave shakes homes - 13 Feb 2013, same day as Chelyabinsk blast in Russia
- Best of the Web: Meteor EXPLODES, shatters windows in Pinar del Río, Cuba - after streaking over Florida Keys
- Bright meteor fireball seen over the province of Albacete, Spain
- Loud boom, rumble heard in Panama City Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles residents and homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Drinking two or more diet beverages a day linked to high risk of stroke, heart attacks
- Do vaccines really prevent 2.5 million children from dying each year?
- Pharmaceuticals drive magnesium levels lower
- Quality Supplements: Is this the beginning of the end?
- Glyphosate found to raise the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma by 41%
- Charged with neglect: Vegan parents almost starve their five-month-old son to death
- Facebook to silence 'anti-vaxxers': Social media giant says it may reduce or remove 'harmful posts' about vaccinations as WHO says misinformation is to blame for global surge in measles
- 5G wifi: A global health catastrophe in the making
- Protect Fido! Studies link canine cancers to lawn chemicals
- Flu shot sends man to hospital, unable to speak, walk, see or even BREATHE
- Doctors admit vaccines are harmful and turn our immune systems against us
- SOTT Focus: Objective: Health - Law or Flaw? Let's Talk About Abortion
- Monsanto Roundup attacks healthy gut bacteria, lawsuit says
- Los Angeles firefighters report neurological damage after cell tower installation near their station
- Study gives more evidence cancer is a lifestyle disease largely caused by food
- Israeli start-up company using canines to detect cancer
- The carnivore diet: Is it really healthy?
- Is broccoli good for you? Meet the crucifer family
- World Health Organization declares: Anti-vaxxers are among the top 'threats to global health' in 2019
- CBD products - Are some just snake oil?
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- We could use new guidelines for working with men in therapy - just not the APA guidelines
- Dolly Parton gives the gift of literacy: A nonprofit library program of 100 million books
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
Quote of the Day
Perhaps only people who are capable of real togetherness have that look of being alone in the universe. The others have a certain stickiness, they stick to the mass.
Recent Comments
why not breastfeed well maybe the thought of sticking a piece of meat in the baby's mouth was just to repulsive
not to mention but aspertame was actually invented as an ant killer then they found out they could uce it as a sweetner, very bad news it slowly...
Why not breast feed? Her vegan diet probably causes her to have problems lactating. And of course, long term veganism leads to emotional and...
Living and working as a programmer in Seattle for 25 years, I was witness to the technical brilliance at Microsoft. Now, I'm afraid Bill has...
While it won't rectify past wrongs, there's a simple solution to preclude future occurrences of this kind: eliminate the "qualified immunity" for...
Comment: As with most of Russia's military tech, it's highly likely these will prove to wipe the floor with anything the West currently has in operation: