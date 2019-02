© NOAA



#Redding, California (at ~500 ft elevation in the far northern Sacramento Valley, where snow of any magnitude is rare) has now received more snow *in the past 12 hours* than #Boston, Massachusetts has received *this entire winter.* #CAwx #MAwx https://t.co/gvQG5e6mP5 — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) February 13, 2019



Satellite imagery of the storm system impacting the West with a moisture tap past Hawaii. Warmer air continues to move in from the southwest today for our region. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/uZ9Iu2w2NN — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 14, 2019



Effective immediately, OCSD has issued an Evacuation Order (Mandatory) for the private residents within Trabuco Creek. Hard road closures are in effect at Trabuco Canyon at Rose Canyon and Trabuco Canyon at Plano Trabuco. No traffic is allowed past these road closures. pic.twitter.com/BVIIHorvJh — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 14, 2019



A massive, gushing river in the sky — winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southern California through noon Saturday with expectations of more rain and around 1 inch of snow. Snow and rain will likely continue soaking the state throughout the weekend.The current storm system is not a Pineapple Express, an atmospheric river that originates over Hawaii (hence "pineapple"). Instead, it originated a bit further south and east of Hawaii, so it doesn't get to share the same branding. (Last year, two Pineapple Expresses made stops in California.)However, the mechanism behind the Pineapple Express and the current atmospheric river is similar. Such rivers occur when plumes of moisture over the Pacific Ocean start to mesh with a larger storm system. Sometimes years can go by without an atmospheric river, and sometimes several can occur in a single season.A massive volume of precipitation soaking the West Coast all at once can be dangerous.As Capital Weather Gang reported Friday, "Palomar Observatory, located on a mountaintop 60-plus miles north-northeast of San Diego, took in 10.1 inches of rain - its wettest day ever recorded . Palm Springs posted 3.68 inches, its wettest February day on record and the third heaviest 24-hour rainfall in any month." A key concern for California right now is mudslides.The National Weather Service is expecting more than seven inches of precipitation in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada through Saturday, as a new storm system rolls in.