President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency, allowing him to build his long-promised border wall without congressional approval. Trump is also expected to sign a bill granting limited funding towards the wall.Speaking to reporters outside the White House before the signing on Friday, Trump said he will declare a national emergency, a move that will allow him to corral funding from other parts of the government to fund the US-Mexico border wall."We got so much money, I don't know what to do with it," he said of the bill, while stressing that the only exception was the border wall funding due to the Democrats' position.While Congress could, theoretically, overturn the national emergency order, a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives and Senate would be required, which the Democrats do not have."The order is signed. We will have a national emergency, and then we'll be sued... and we will possibly get a bad ruling, and we'll end up in the Supreme Court," Trump said, anticipating the inevitable Democrat response.Leading Democrats have blasted Trump's plans to build the wall through a national emergency. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Trump thatbefore suggesting that a Democratic president could possibly declare a national emergency to tackle gun violence in future.Trump dismissed concerns that a Democrat could use the same process. "Not too many people have said that," he said, adding thatAfter the signing, Pelosi and House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they will oppose the declaration "in the Congress, in the Courts, and in the public." "The President is not above the law.While declaring a national emergency is not a common move by a US president, it is not exceptionally rare.For instance, Trump's predecessor,