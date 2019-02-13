Society's Child
Triggered: Bloomingdale's apologizes for and pulls 'Fake News' shirt from store shelves
Tue, 12 Feb 2019 00:00 UTC
"Hey @Bloomingdales, this isn't funny or fashionable," Allison Kaden, a reporter for WPIX, tweeted on Sunday alongside a photo of the clothing item. "It further delegitimizes hard working journalists who bring REAL news to their communities."
The photo shows a mannequin wearing the bright yellow shirt, which displays "FAKE NEWS" in faded red letters at a store in White Plains, New York, according to Kaden. The phrase became popular after President Trump used the words to describe negative news coverage.
A spokesperson for Bloomingdales told Fox News on Monday that the shirt "was immediately removed from our selling floor and we apologize to anyone who found this t-shirt distressing."
It was unclear how long the shirt had been sold and at how many stores. The top was not listed for sale on the department store's website.
