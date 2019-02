© Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

A briefer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stood outside the closed-door meeting Wednesday while negotiators working on a homeland security spending deal heard from border experts, who made their pitch for a border wall.The ICE briefer never made it in the room, an administration official said.If he had been allowed to speak, he would have told them thatEven Senate Republicans' ante would mean cuts to ICE's ability to hold all the illegal immigrants the agency says need to be detained if the government is going to begin to make a dent in the illegal immigration problem.While most of the public focus in the negotiations has been on President Trump's call for a border wall,"ICE was disappointed not to be able to address the conference committee directly," the administration source told The Washington Times.Left outside the room,The documentand says both Democrats' plan - cutting ICE to about 35,520 beds - and even Senate Republicans' proposal of about 40,520 bedsICE said. In some cases ICE would even be forced to break the law to release migrants deemed subject to "mandatory detention" by Congress , the briefing says. Not only would that cut down on deterrence of illegal immigration, but it would meanICE argued.Both Democrats and Republicans negotiating the spending bill acknowledged beds are a major sticking point, along with the wall. "It's one of the things that are being negotiated," said Sen. Jon Tester, Montana Democrat. He disputed ICE's claim that 30,000 migrants, including thousands of criminals, would be released under the Democratic plan. "I really doubt that would be the case, but we'll see," he said.Lawmakers also said they were happy to hear from Border Patrol officials Wednesday, who provided a secret briefing about what they need in terms of border wall."That was really the focus of the meeting, rather than ICE's role. We'll have funding in the package for ICE. The pushback that we've been getting is on the border barrier funding," said Sen. John Hoeven, North Dakota Republican.Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, Alabama Republican, said they heard from the people they thought they needed - and that was the Border Patrol."I guess you look back in retrospect, say we could have brought so and so in. I thought the meeting yesterday was overall very good - told us some things that we needed from the experts - not something we politically thought of," he said.Immigration experts, though, said detention beds are a critical component if Congress's goal is to reduce illegal immigration."The border wall's not unimportant, but we're going to get more bang for the buck for detention than for extra fencing," said Mark Krikorian, executive director at the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for stricter immigration controls.he said.But detention is anathema to immigrant-rights advocates and some left-wing Democrats in Congress.Fellow freshman Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat, said she didn't want to see either Customs and Border Protection or ICE get any more money. "The deal reached by the conference committee should not allocate one more dollar to this department or to the ICE and CBP agencies," she said.Democratic negotiators are aware of that sentiment, and an aide tracking the deal-making said the number of detention beds in a final agreement is "very important" to Democrats.the Democratic aide said. "If history is a guide, there has to be some compromise on both beds and border infrastructure and we are working to ensure there is a workable glide path downward on beds."The aide also countered ICE's claims of mass releases, saying the agency wouldn't have to release everyone at once but could ratchet down its detention and come up with better priorities for who has to be held."ICE is currently detaining recent border crossers who have passed asylum interviews for too long, and they are arresting many people in the interior of the United States who are not criminals or who have minor criminal records, including many with only immigration violations," the Democratic aide said.Democrats' plan would mean perhaps 4,500 of them would have to be released in order to meet the 16,500 limit, according to an administration official.Democrats say they want to see illegal immigrants put on ankle monitoring devices or given counseling and regular check-ins, rather than be put into detention. Their plan would raise the number of people in alternatives to detention from 82,000 to 100,000. In particular, Democrats want to phase out family detention, calling it cruel.Already, one ICE office in El Paso, Texas, is releasing 300 to 500 family members a day.Immigrant-rights advocates say it's cheaper to release someone on alternatives than to hold them in detention. A 2014 audit found keeping someone on alternatives for a day costs just 7 percent of what it does to keep someone detained.Some 30 percent of illegal-immigrant parents caught and released with an ankle bracelet cut the bracelet off in the first days after being released, an ICE official testified to Congress last year.The department says if that money had been used for detention, it could have helped deport 10 times as many people."Without the necessary detention authority and sufficient funding for family beds to enable ICE to detain family units when they are ordered removed, ICE will still only be able to remove a very small percentage of family units, thereby increasing the pull factors and further contributing to the border crisis," she said.Democrats, though, say the administration is inflating the border situation.While Republicans' border security plans focus on illegal immigration, Democrats say the bigger threat is drug-smuggling. Rather than boost border agents and deportation officers, they have called for more technology and officers at ports of entry to screen cars and trucks for banned drugs, and Homeland Security agents to target drugs, gangs and cybersecurity.Democrats' plan also calls for millions of dollars in additional funding to improve conditions at detention facilities.