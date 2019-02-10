Heavy snowfall on Saturday broke a 35-year record in Galyat as more than 12 feet snowfall was recorded during 20 days of the current winter season.where neither district government Abbottabad nor Galyat Development Authority (GDA) tried to lessen the miseries of the people.while in the latest incident land sliding blocked the road at Charayin.People of the Galyat are waiting for road clearance and provision of food items, firewood and medicines. They have also demanded to impose emergency in the area.While talking to APP, GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said that three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government departments are working in Galyat for clearing the snow.He further said that a letter had been written to the provincial government to hand over the task of road clearance to any one of these three departments to end the mix-up.Ahsan Hameed maintained that proper snow clearing machinery including three paydozers and two blowers were being purchased, adding that two tractors have already been purchased and are being used for snow removal while orders for modification in three compactors were provided by the World Bank to GDA.which needs quick action by the local and provincial government.Source: APP