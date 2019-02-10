Meteor over Venezuela
© Natalia Sánchez
Netizens took to Twitter after what it seems to be a bright meteorite soared through the sky over Venezuela and could be seen over Valencia, Victoria and Caracas.

Several videos circulated on Twitter, picturing a bright object flying in the night sky over Venezuela. The users alleged that that might have been a meteorite.




There were no official reports on whether it was indeed a meteorite, as well as no reports on possible damage done by the object.