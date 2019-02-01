meteorite Cuba
© @rolandoteseSur/Twitter
Meteor spotted over Florida and Cuba
Residents in western Cuba reported on Friday that a small meteorite struck the island, triggering the sounds of a large explosion. No injuries have been reported.

Cubans quickly took to social media, sharing photos and video footage of the aftermath. Some have likened the explosion to the sounds of a plane. Early social media reports also suggested that the sounds might have been caused by a satellite explosion.



"From Pinar del Río it is said that a meteorite has fallen. In the Prehistoric Mural there are reports of stones that have fallen and that do not belong to the tea moulds"



"I just heard a strange explosion... it vibrated super strong," Flavia Sahira, a resident of Vinales, wrote on Facebook. "Does anybody know what it was?"

"In the #muraldelaprehistoria#viñales there is the fall of black stones of about 7 CM After a great roar. #Telepinar research"

Throwing in his own observations, independent journalist Ignacio Luis Gonzalez Vidal told netizens on Facebook that the sounds were likely caused by a Cuban military plane. However, that hasn't been confirmed by military officials.

This latest incident comes after a tornado struck Havana on January 27, leaving three dead and dozens more injured. According to the BBC, 125 houses collapsed, including 13 educational centers.