© KYODO



A cold wave brought by an air mass of record-low temperatures gripped Hokkaido on Friday, causing traffic disruptions on the northernmost Japanese mainland., the Japan Meteorological Agency also predicted snowfall on Saturday in eastern Japan, with central Tokyo expected to see 5 to 10 centimeters.The annual Sapporo Snow Festival, one of Japan's most celebrated winter events, has been underway since Monday, with visitors having to protect themselves against the cold.A bus connecting Sapporo and Wakkanai, a northern Hokkaido city, slid off the road shortly after midnight due to an apparent whiteout which blocked the view. No injuries were reported among the 25 passengers and the driver, police said.Source: KYODO