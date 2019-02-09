Bahrain opposition
Note: this is the first time I am posting a video by the Middle-East Observer which has now joined the Saker Community (translations) and who will be providing us Arab-language videos translated and subtitled in English. Please see under this video how to support the Middle-East Observer and stay in contact. Please support this work generously!

The Saker

Original description: A prominent Bahraini opposition leader says his al-Wefaq movement has begun carrying out increasingly sophisticated armed resistance operations against the ruling al-Khalifa government and the "Saudi occupation". Sayyed Murtada al-Sanadi said that the ruling al-Khalifa monarchy and its Saudi backers gave no opportunity for dialogue or negotiations despite eight years of peaceful protests by the opposition. Source: Etejah TV (YouTube) Date: 24 January, 2019


Support us on Patreon: Help our work continue and grow with as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/MiddleEastObserver
Subscribe - YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PtSAPyEgn0cnYzJZKHKiw
Subscribe - Website Mailing List: http://middleeastobserver.net/subscribe/
Like - Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MEO.Translation/
Follow - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MEO_Translation