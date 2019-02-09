Society's Child
'A grip on the trigger': Bahrain opposition begins armed resistance against 'Saudi occupation'
The Saker
Fri, 08 Feb 2019 00:00 UTC
The Saker
Original description: A prominent Bahraini opposition leader says his al-Wefaq movement has begun carrying out increasingly sophisticated armed resistance operations against the ruling al-Khalifa government and the "Saudi occupation". Sayyed Murtada al-Sanadi said that the ruling al-Khalifa monarchy and its Saudi backers gave no opportunity for dialogue or negotiations despite eight years of peaceful protests by the opposition. Source: Etejah TV (YouTube) Date: 24 January, 2019
Support us on Patreon: Help our work continue and grow with as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/MiddleEastObserver
Subscribe - YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PtSAPyEgn0cnYzJZKHKiw
Subscribe - Website Mailing List: http://middleeastobserver.net/subscribe/
Like - Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MEO.Translation/
Follow - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MEO_Translation
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'A grip on the trigger': Bahrain opposition begins armed resistance against 'Saudi occupation'
- Venezuela releases video confession of revolting Colonel admitting ties to CIA coup attempt
- Rare Atira asteroid spotted orbiting the Sun
- Vaccines distributed in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana causing infections
- Duterte laments to soldiers why military coups don't work: "Drop all politicians"
- Ironic: Ex-NYT chief Jill Abramson accused of rampant plagiarism In book on ethical journalism
- Two trains crash head-on in Catalonia leaving 1 dead, dozens injured
- US lackey Poland excludes Iran from Middle East summit in Warsaw - Russia and EU decline invitation
- Good bye to 'freedom and democracy' and hello to 'rules-based international order'
- Time for talks is 'long passed': US weaponizes aid while pushing for regime change in Venezuela
- New report: US military aims to be out of Syria by April
- Chutzpah! Six times Macron gave other leaders advice, while garnering approval rating...under 30%
- SOTT Focus: Why Tulsi Gabbard Drives the MSM Hacks Bat-sh*t Crazy
- Russian psychopath who dug up girls' bodies and turned them into dolls could walk free on a technicality
- Universal income doesn't lead to employment but it does make recipients less stressed
- Singing helps brain injury sufferers with aphasia learn to speak again
- Mumbai: 5 y.o. girl abducted, raped and murdered
- 'Weird' sounds heard in northeastern Netherlands
- Utah cop charged with assault after punching a high, 16 y.o. boy in the face
- Avalanches, landslides kill 11 people in Himalayan Kashmir
- Venezuela releases video confession of revolting Colonel admitting ties to CIA coup attempt
- Duterte laments to soldiers why military coups don't work: "Drop all politicians"
- US lackey Poland excludes Iran from Middle East summit in Warsaw - Russia and EU decline invitation
- Good bye to 'freedom and democracy' and hello to 'rules-based international order'
- Time for talks is 'long passed': US weaponizes aid while pushing for regime change in Venezuela
- New report: US military aims to be out of Syria by April
- Chutzpah! Six times Macron gave other leaders advice, while garnering approval rating...under 30%
- SOTT Focus: Why Tulsi Gabbard Drives the MSM Hacks Bat-sh*t Crazy
- The Far Left's Green New Deal has more in common with Mao's Cultural Revolution than FDR's New Deal
- Trump mistakenly praises Church for 'abolition of civil rights,' Dems go wild
- Dump dollar for gold: Russia mulls eliminating gold tax to boost investment at greenback's expense
- EU-Iran trade mechanism will be 'good way' to bypass US sanctions, Zarif tells RT
- 'Death to America' means death to Trump, Bolton & Pompeo not the American people - Iran's supreme leader
- US accuses China of preparing for WWIII: What you're not being told
- Whistleblower Nicholas Wilson investigates Integrity Initiative, Browder & the HSBC connection
- Terrorist rehab? Turkey reportedly wants to make Nusra into a political group like Hezbollah
- MSF calls Saudis' health center bombing investigation unacceptable
- Paris agrees to compromise on Nord Stream 2 oversight after pushing for EU control
- German union industry chief warns Washington is dragging its allies into a harmful economic war with China
- Greek economist Varoufakis slams Donald Tusk's Brexit tweet
- 'A grip on the trigger': Bahrain opposition begins armed resistance against 'Saudi occupation'
- Ironic: Ex-NYT chief Jill Abramson accused of rampant plagiarism In book on ethical journalism
- Two trains crash head-on in Catalonia leaving 1 dead, dozens injured
- Russian psychopath who dug up girls' bodies and turned them into dolls could walk free on a technicality
- Universal income doesn't lead to employment but it does make recipients less stressed
- Mumbai: 5 y.o. girl abducted, raped and murdered
- Utah cop charged with assault after punching a high, 16 y.o. boy in the face
- 'Racist to its sole': Adidas capitulates to SJWs, removes all-white cotton sneakers created for Black History Month
- Minneapolis school bus shooter charged with attempted murder
- Yellow Vests won't give officials advance notice of Paris protests 'due to police brutality'
- 'The View' host Joy Behar under fire for use of blackface
- 'Suspension no longer necessary': International Paralympic Committee votes to reinstate Russia
- 'Hits like Tyson': 'Flash-Ball' guns became symbol of police brutality against Yellow Vests
- Mexican border state governor: 'No more migrant caravans allowed'
- Protests as Brazilian court doubles ex-president Lula's jail term
- Pennsylvania college paper op-ed says white boys shouldn't be allowed to speak in class
- Nouveau racism: Righteous retribution or just plain insanity?
- Amazon founder Bezos: National Enquirer publisher tried to extort him
- SOTU 'women in white': Representatives of the culture of death
- Veterinarian who smuggled heroin in puppies sentenced to only 6 years in prison
- The results of US 'regime change' in Latin America & the Caribbean
- Lost city discovered in South Africa
- Archaeologists puzzle over mystery woman in early Christian cemetery
- Denmark's government muddled the waters over Iraq invasion to fulfill US wishes
- Tomb of Persian king Darius yields new trilingual inscription: Persian, Elamite and Babylonian
- Mysterious stone structures discovered in Western Sahara
- How Vladimir Putin's favorite remote resort joined Russia... twice!
- 1919-2019: UK still promotes anti-Russian campaign after 100 years
- Archaeologists discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Minya, Egypt
- Handwritten parchments about King Arthur, Merlin and the Holy Grail discovered in university library
- Kweneng: 200-year-old lost city discovered under South African foliage
- The complete guide to the NY Times' support for US-backed coups in Latin America
- Former Carter aide: Barbara Walters boasted of love affairs with Israeli ministers while covering Camp David
- Siberia's Denisova cave continues to shed light on enigmatic extinct human species
- German archaeologist on the latest research at Gobekli Tepe
- Amnesty International's problematic collaboration with UK and US intelligence
- Forgotten history: New documentary explores the Finders conspiracy
- New documentary accuses Belgian mercenary of killing Dag Hammarskjold
- Washington's long and bloody history of violent intervention in Latin America
- The Jeddas: Algeria's ancient pyramid tombs still shrouded in mystery
- Rare Atira asteroid spotted orbiting the Sun
- World's first dexterous and sentient hand prosthesis implanted
- Evidence for a new fundamental constant of the sun
- Two proteins shown to partially regrow mouse toes after amputation
- Laughter may be the best medicine - if you're in the middle of brain surgery
- 'Earth's magnetic North Pole has shifted so much we've had to update GPS' - scientists scrambling to update models
- What could go wrong? - NASA and ESA team to knock asteroid out of orbit to test Earth defense system
- Scientists share view of ancient river delta that carried water on Mars
- Deadly Indonesian earthquake was rare ultra-powerful supershear event
- The growing list of world scientists who dissent from Darwinism is only the tip of the iceberg
- The Milky Way shown to be torqued into s-shape
- Physicists create exotic electron liquid stable at room temperatures
- Nanoparticles: Potential promoters of cancer metastasis
- Darwinism still a theory in crisis as anomalies accumulate
- Self-driving cars will cruise the streets to avoid parking fees and traffic havoc will ensue
- Stem cell dental implants grow new teeth in 2 months
- Study shows brain can continue to learn even during deep sleep
- Comet Iwamoto fast approaching Earth
- Oumuamua a debris of disintegrated interstellar comet says latest study
- First pics of Russia's new autonomous 'Hunter' drone appear online
- 'Weird' sounds heard in northeastern Netherlands
- Avalanches, landslides kill 11 people in Himalayan Kashmir
- World Snow Wrap - Massive snow totals in the US and Europe
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: USA cold warning - DMI Greenland ice feed cut - Pakistan record snow
- Four year old island spawned by hidden underwater volcano in South Pacific is now teeming with life
- Up to 300,000 cattle die due to flooding in western Queensland, Australia
- Lightning kills 19-year-old youth in Karnataka, India - caught on video
- Rare weather phenomenon triggers air-quality alerts in D.C.
- India's capital Delhi enjoys unusual hail storm
- Flights cancelled, roads closed as heavy snowfall hits Indian-controlled Kashmir
- Pakistan receives record snowfall in winter - heaviest in 48 years
- Upside-down rainbow seen above sun dog over western Minnesota
- Atacama desert, world's driest place suffers massive flooding in northern Chile
- 16 dead after landslides and floods in La Paz Department, Bolivia
- At least five dead in Brazil after powerful storm lashes Rio de Janeiro
- Heavy rain and melting snow cause flooding across Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Signs and Portents: Conjoined twins born in Yemen sharing the same body but with their own heart, lungs and backbones
- Canadian Prairies: Record cold causes burst pipes, 31K calls for roadside assistance
- University of Alabama scientists take issue with claims that global warming causes extreme cold
- Winter brings a year's worth of water for 9 million Californians
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Mysterious booms rock two counties in eastern North Carolina
- Meteor fireball flies over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball seen over England, Northern Ireland and Scotland
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meteor explodes above Cuba, shockwave shakes homes - 13 Feb 2013, same day as Chelyabinsk blast in Russia
- Best of the Web: Meteor EXPLODES, shatters windows in Pinar del Río, Cuba - after streaking over Florida Keys
- Bright meteor fireball seen over the province of Albacete, Spain
- Loud boom, rumble heard in Panama City Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles residents and homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Vaccines distributed in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana causing infections
- Singing helps brain injury sufferers with aphasia learn to speak again
- Measles scare tactics hurt us all
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr explains how Big Pharma owns Congress
- The benefits of fasting: More than just a fad
- The inconvenient truths behind the 'Planetary Health' diet
- Want to stop a headache? Try using essential oils
- Prediction: In the future even healthy people will be tracking blood sugar
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Vegan Putsch - They're Coming For Your Meat!
- 5G Wireless: The 'massive health experiment' that could cause cancer and global catastrophe
- Timing is everything: New discoveries in circadian rhythms provide insight into cancer treatment
- Links between gut microbes and depression strengthened
- Green chiretta (Andrographis) functions as a natural remedy for the treatment of the common cold
- Top tips to avoid pharmaceutical injury
- SOTT Focus: What's Really Behind The Plant-based Diet Agenda?
- Everything you need to know about CBD
- Sewage plants spread unregulated toxins across landscape
- Chronic exposure: Diapers and menstrual pads are exposing babies and women to hormone-disrupting, toxic chemicals
- Toxic profit: Lancet partners with poison makers to give food advice
- Dr. Davis: Ten reasons to never eat gluten-free processed foods
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
Quote of the Day
The most effective means of preventing tyranny is to illuminate, as far as practicable, the minds of the people at large, and more especially to give them knowledge of those facts.
Recent Comments
Dont be alarmed, just a monor scan and update to the local DNA...Nothing to see here.
How is someone born in 1990 supposed to make ANY decisions for anything!!? Another stooge picked from the general polulation and handed a...
Lol, glyphosate, and most of their drugs are safe, safe for them to SELL... I still cant believe I see a whole aisle of this poison at Home Depot....
"... FDR's New Deal, which lifted millions out of the Great Depression..." This is one of the great myths of the Left, like so many others, with...
I'm surprised that SOTT did not bury this topic by flooding it with other topics, which means I must have some reason which they say yeah to...
Comment: It looks like the people of Bahrain have something in common with Yemenis - who have decided that long-standing Saudi oppression finally required a firm response.