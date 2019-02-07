© KOLD

Seismometer Reading Jan 31, 2019

Seismometer Reading Nov 28, 2017

Something is shaking the southwest and it's been baffling southern Arizona residents for years.The latest struck this morning, Tuesday, Feb 5, at 8:39 a.m. I felt it myself on the northwest side of town not far from Ina and I-10. I posted it on Facebook and the responses were immediate.I'm at River & Campbell."Ray C. Merrill wrote, "Oracle and Roger,. I felt this one too on the northwest side and once again, so did so many others on Facebook all across Tucson and surrounding areas.I checked with the three closest military installations. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base reported no sonic booms and neither did the 162nd Fighter Wing. Sean Clements from Luke Air Force Base's public affairs unit confirmed two sonic booms near Sells, Arizona, about 60 miles southwest of Tucson. BOOM. Mystery solved. Until he gave the times. The first happened at 9:36 a.m. and the second at 10:14 a.m. The incident so many reported feeling and hearing happened at 8:51 a.m.Earthquakes might be more common that you might think in Arizona. Looking at the U.S. Geological Survey earthquake detector, there were no quakes at these particular times eliminating that possibility.I checked with the Department of Geosciences at the University of Arizona regarding the January 31st incident. Eric Kiser, an assistant professor, noticed readings on the measuring machine, "there is a high frequency signal on the Tucson seismometer between 8:51 a.m. and 8:52 a.m. today (see picture below), butAssistant professor Kiser provided information regarding another incident that occurred on Nov. 28, 2017 saying, "I looked through the Tucson station seismic data this morning, and there definitely is an event that shows up around 8:11-8:12 p.m. (See picture below). The seismology group looked at the waveforms today, but it is difficult to determine what the source is, using one seismic station. Generally, we would expect a sonic boom to not be as impulsive as this signal. A mine blast could be the source, but I would be surprised if they were blasting that late."Mining is big business in southern Arizona and blasting is very common so I spoke with Debbie McMorrow at ASARCO mining which owns and operates several mines around Tucson.Through the process of elimination for these three incidents, it can be concluded that