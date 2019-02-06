© Carle Rothero-Maree

Loads of dead herring washed up on Palm Beach, Rockingham this morning (Art H) pic.twitter.com/i9iEWHDoKD — The Bell Tower Times (@BellTowerTimez) February 6, 2019



Thousands of dead fish - all of the same species - have washed up along several hundred metres of coast in Rockingham this morning.The Department of Fisheries is investigating what caused the deaths of the fish, which officers said were scaly mackerel.Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's Brad Tilley said a report was first received about seven dead fish near Palm Beach jetty on Tuesday but no dead fish were observed by officers.Mr Tilley, DPIRD's acting compliance manager, said officers returned to the beach after more reports came in on Wednesday morning."Fisheries officers attended and took water and fish samples around the Palm Beach jetty, and Rockingham yacht club jetty areas, which are about 500-600 metres apart," he said."The numbers of fish were estimated to be more than a thousand."The species of fish is scaly mackerel, with no other fish species observed among the dead fish."A report from the public on site was that dead fish could be observed in the shallows up to 1km towards the Kwinana bulk cargo terminal."Pictures were posted on social media of hundreds of dead herring at Palm Beach in Rockingham.Most of the dead fish have since been cleared away.Fish samples were taken to DPIRD's Aquatic Diagnostics, and water samples to the Department of Water and Environment Regulation's phytoplankton ecology unit."The Aquatic Diagnostics group expect to have assessed the fish samples taken within a day of two, however sometimes diagnostic analysis does not determine conclusive causes," Mr Tilley said."The water samples will also be assessed and results may be available tomorrow."The beaches remain open to the public.People should not to eat or touch any of the dead fish, or use them as bait. Fishing in the area should also be avoided.