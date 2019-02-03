Society's Child
Maui-bound flight returns to Los Angeles three times for three separate issues
Cydney Henderson
USA Today
Sun, 03 Feb 2019 01:24 UTC
USA Today
Sun, 03 Feb 2019 01:24 UTC
A Maui-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight had to return to Los Angeles International Airport three different times over the weekend before finally getting canceled, in what was surely not the"Aloha"more than 200 paradise-seeking passengers were expecting.
Spokesman Alex Da Silva told The Associated Press that Flight 33 took off for Maui's Kahului Airport twice Saturday before turning back and landing at LAX. The aircraft prepared to depart from the gate a third time before coming back.
Silva noted that the plane had to return each time because of "separate and unrelated faults with different systems."
He didn't mention which issues plagued the plane, but added that the overseas flight requires more safety precautions because of its distance and "extended-range operation" categorization.
The inconvenienced passengers were assigned to different flights and given hotel rooms. CNN reports that each traveler was refunded for the original flight and given a $100 credit for future travel.
USA TODAY has reached out to Hawaiian Airlines for comment.
Contributing: The Associated Press
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Mueller's collusion-free collusion indictment of Roger Stone is a fever dream
- Maui-bound flight returns to Los Angeles three times for three separate issues
- Oarfish sightings in Japan spark fears of earthquakes
- US Gov't internal document outlines its program of 'economic warfare' on Venezuela
- The US is a lawless government
- 'Really disgusting' says Twitter, as Bibi uses Trump in election posters
- Flunking? Trump is right - the intel community needs to 'go back to school'
- Spain caves: US pressured Spain gov't to support US-backed coup in Venezuela
- 'God save the Queen' from Brexit, reviving Cold War plan to rescue royals from riots
- Microsoft: It would be cruel to stop facial recognition software use by government agencies
- Comet Iwamoto fast approaching Earth
- 'The Book Community' and the return of book-burning
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meteor explodes above Cuba, shockwave shakes homes - 13 Feb 2013, same day as Chelyabinsk blast in Russia
- Trump refuses to meet Maduro, says military intervention 'an option'
- Russian MOD publishes photo of Raytheon factory, alleged to be producing INF-violating missiles
- Brexit chicken: 1-2 years of pain now or permanent idiocy?
- History repeats: ISIS attacks Syrian Army positions after US coalition bombs army positions
- How the US got it wrong in Russia
- Trump supports keeping troops in Iraq to 'watch Iran'
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report up to 34 inches of fresh snow - more in the forecast
- Mueller's collusion-free collusion indictment of Roger Stone is a fever dream
- US Gov't internal document outlines its program of 'economic warfare' on Venezuela
- 'Really disgusting' says Twitter, as Bibi uses Trump in election posters
- Flunking? Trump is right - the intel community needs to 'go back to school'
- Spain caves: US pressured Spain gov't to support US-backed coup in Venezuela
- 'God save the Queen' from Brexit, reviving Cold War plan to rescue royals from riots
- Microsoft: It would be cruel to stop facial recognition software use by government agencies
- Trump refuses to meet Maduro, says military intervention 'an option'
- Russian MOD publishes photo of Raytheon factory, alleged to be producing INF-violating missiles
- History repeats: ISIS attacks Syrian Army positions after US coalition bombs army positions
- How the US got it wrong in Russia
- Trump supports keeping troops in Iraq to 'watch Iran'
- Virginia governor's yearbook page showed men in blackface, KKK costumes
- C'est pas moi: Macron blames social media and the Russians for the Yellow Vest protests
- Washington's aggression toward Venezuela as a diagnostic tool
- US threatens sanctions on anyone trading with Venezuelan gov, blocks gold for basic commodities trade
- Fleeing terrorists leave behind US & Israeli weapons, ammo and medicine in southwestern Syria
- The single most idiotic argument in the entire Russiagate saga
- Venezuela: Let's cut to the chase
- The Dollar takes another hit: $7.7 billion of US treasury bonds sold by China
- Maui-bound flight returns to Los Angeles three times for three separate issues
- The US is a lawless government
- 'The Book Community' and the return of book-burning
- Brexit chicken: 1-2 years of pain now or permanent idiocy?
- Ohio police shot military vet multiple times, then let him bleed to death without rendering aid
- Chinese scientists who created gene-edited babies will be punished, say authorities
- Chinese company grants 30-something, female employees extra time off for dating
- Kaluga, Russia: Seven dead in bus crash on way to childrens' dance event
- TSA officer jumps to his death from balcony at Orlando International Airport
- 'There will be blood' - Germany's radical Antifa Leftists publish instructions for assassinating AfD politicians
- As Israel expands its 'settler colonialism' policy, resistance group IfNotNow shifts toward anti-Zionism
- Woman takes it upon herself to rent hotel rooms and feed the homeless during Chicago's deep freeze
- James Corbett: The TSA (and other experiments in evil)
- New York state settles with sellers of 'fake' online followers, 'likes'
- Genetics company gives law enforcement access to DNA profiles without users' permission
- 1 killed, 5 wounded in terrorist attack on militia base in Iran
- Liberal mask dropping? Host Bill Maher makes 'racist' fried chicken retort to black Republican congressman
- Yellow Vests still strong - march through Paris blaming Macron's police for bloody violence
- Morally repugnant: VA Governor Northam received nearly $2 million from Planned Parenthood to support infanticide
- Northern Ireland: Two men shot in paramilitary style attacks
- How Vladimir Putin's favorite remote resort joined Russia... twice!
- 1919-2019: UK still promotes anti-Russian campaign after 100 years
- Archaeologists discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Minya, Egypt
- Handwritten parchments about King Arthur, Merlin and the Holy Grail discovered in university library
- Kweneng: 200-year-old lost city discovered under South African foliage
- The complete guide to the NY Times' support for US-backed coups in Latin America
- Former Carter aide: Barbara Walters boasted of love affairs with Israeli ministers while covering Camp David
- Siberia's Denisova cave continues to shed light on enigmatic extinct human species
- German archaeologist on the latest research at Gobekli Tepe
- Amnesty International's problematic collaboration with UK and US intelligence
- Forgotten history: New documentary explores the Finders conspiracy
- New documentary accuses Belgian mercenary of killing Dag Hammarskjold
- Washington's long and bloody history of violent intervention in Latin America
- The Jeddas: Algeria's ancient pyramid tombs still shrouded in mystery
- Inquiry: Who or what brought down Dag Hammarskjöld
- Rare photos: European refugee camps in Syria during height of WWII
- Could mysterious death of Alexander the Great be explained by an infection?
- ANOTHER one! Skeleton with elongated 'alien' skull discovered in southern Russia
- The British roots of the deep state and how its round table infiltrated America with the 'The Integrity Initiative'
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland - UPDATE
- Comet Iwamoto fast approaching Earth
- Oumuamua a debris of disintegrated interstellar comet says latest study
- First pics of Russia's new autonomous 'Hunter' drone appear online
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Mind the Gaps: Locating the Intelligence in Evolution and Design
- Russian Navy receives system that 'blinds the enemy'
- Existence of alien life 'much more likely than previously thought' - NASA admin
- 'Artificial diet systems' Rigging the science of GMO ecotoxicity
- In Cambrian Explosion Debate, Intelligent Design Wins by Default
- Physics experiment leads to 1st quantum entanglement of living organisms
- A step closer to self-aware robots
- Sonar may provoke suicidal behaviour says study
- Physicists create a flying army of laser Schrödinger's cats
- Secrets of sepsis may lie in rare white blood cells
- Apple blocks Facebook from running its internal iOS apps
- Declassified US report on potential for 'super EMP blackout warfare'
- Neuroengineers create technology that translates thought into speech
- Almost ready: First-ever photo of a black hole upcoming and what it might look like
- Our genes makes us early risers or stay up late says new study
- Lunar craters reveal rate of asteroid impacts tripled 290 million years ago
- How to tell when neo-Darwinian scientists are exaggerating
- Oarfish sightings in Japan spark fears of earthquakes
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report up to 34 inches of fresh snow - more in the forecast
- 'Thermal backlash': Polar vortex to be followed by extreme temperature swings
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 'Day After Tomorrow' scenes, Antarctica cools & jet streams bent
- A metre of snow in 24 hours falls on the Italian Dolomites - heavy snowfall also for the Alps, Pyrenees, Canada and US
- #PolarVortex2019 smashes records - 84 million in US below 0°F at end of January
- Powerful earthquake hits Afghanistan-Pakistan region, tremors felt in Delhi - UPDATE
- Avalanche kills 3 people in Anantnag, India
- Stray leopard attacks four people in Jalandhar, India
- University of Iowa student found frozen to death in minus-51-degree wind chill - the 8th polar vortex death this week
- Strong shallow 6.1-magnitude quake rocks western Indonesia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: New York freezes & polar vortex aftermath Midwest
- Evacuations after rivers overflow in Arica, Peru
- Hundreds evacuated after flooding in Iran and Iraq
- Lake Michigan has completely frozen over amid extremely dangerous temperatures
- Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes southern Mexico
- Loud booms heard in Chicago area: Reported as possible 'frost earthquakes'
- Fisherman killed by shark off Réunion Island - 23rd attack since 2011, with 10 fatalities
- Sightings of oarfish put Japanese on alert for earthquake, tsunami
- Rare Bryde's whale found dead in Florida Bay, cause of death still unknown
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meteor explodes above Cuba, shockwave shakes homes - 13 Feb 2013, same day as Chelyabinsk blast in Russia
- Best of the Web: Meteor EXPLODES, shatters windows in Pinar del Río, Cuba - after streaking over Florida Keys
- Bright meteor fireball seen over the province of Albacete, Spain
- Loud boom, rumble heard in Panama City Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles residents and homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- Everything you need to know about CBD
- Sewage plants spread unregulated toxins across landscape
- Chronic exposure: Diapers and menstrual pads are exposing babies and women to hormone-disrupting, toxic chemicals
- Toxic profit: Lancet partners with poison makers to give food advice
- Dr. Davis: Ten reasons to never eat gluten-free processed foods
- Hemp 101: The incredibly versatile plant
- Public enemy number 1 is... bread
- 16 ounces of sauerkraut is equal to 8 bottles of probiotics
- The modern tragedy of fake cancer cures
- Health Canada is 'dead wrong' to OK weedkiller glyphosate, American lawyers say
- Typhus epidemic worsens in Los Angeles as city Prosecutor contracts disease
- Drugs in the environment: The importance of properly disposing of unused medications
- Let them eat more fat? Researcher argues that a balance of types of fat is the key
- Yale Researchers continue to promote vaccines after discovering a correlation between vaccinations and mental illness
- Lab-created milk? California scientists developing cow-free dairy milk from GMO yeast and 3D printed milk proteins
- Nearly half of US adults have heart or blood vessel disease
- Arizona lawmaker wants to mandate that parents are fully informed of vaccine ingredients and side effects before children receive shots
- Nina Teicholz: EAT-Lancet report is one-sided, not backed by rigorous science
- EAT-Lancet propaganda gets push-back from Institute of Economic Affairs
- Vaping poses health risks: New study finds e-cigs raise risk of stroke, heart disease, and heart attacks by up to 70%
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
On legitimacy
Quote of the Day
The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.
- Henry Louis Mencken
Recent Comments
12 months!!!! PUHLLLLEASE!! Is this # 2 this week or duplicate article on Sott?
Hmmm astrological heavyweights happening also. Javed? +1
The 'Saudi assassination' angle is bunk, by the way. It's based merely on the circumstantial facts that a Saudi oligarch is a big shareholder* in...
Why would GOD even look twice at these cretins They had the ability to make the world a better place. But instead,stood at the gates,and impeded...
this is criminal behavior on the part of the police officer, who should be identified and immediately relieved of duty. The police should be...