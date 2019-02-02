Basij militia iran
© Atta Kenare / AFP
Members of Iran's paramilitary Basij militia during a parade in Tehran, 2011.
One serviceman was killed and five others wounded in Iran during an attack on a base housing a Revolutionary Guard-affiliated unit, state media reported, describing it as a "terrorist incident.'

The attack occurred in the city of Nik Shahr in the southeastern part of the country, military officials said. The members of a "terrorist group" targeted servicemen on a base belonging to the 'Mobilization Resistance Force', known as Basij, one of the wings of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The base "came under... fire this morning and several from the Revolutionary Guards communications personnel who were wiring the base were hit," Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor for security affairs, stated.

One serviceman was killed and five wounded. Photos showing the aftermath of the incident were published by the Iranian media on Twitter. The images show the blood-stained ground with military caps lying nearby, as well as empty carriages.


The local prosecutor general told the media that there were two gunmen, and they fled the scene. An operation to arrest them is underway.

Jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is based in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, where the incident took place. The province has several active insurgent groups operating in the area.

The attack took place as the nation celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of 1979.