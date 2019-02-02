© Jennifer Zeng/The Epoch Times



Priestap Was Unaware of Key Conduit at DOJ

Ms. Shen: So you have never worked with Bruce Ohr on a counterintelligence -



Mr. Priestap: I have not, no.

Priestap Unaware How Often Strzok Met With McCabe

Mr. Brebbia: Would they frequently meet with then Deputy Director McCabe without you being there?



Mr: Priestap: No. I have no idea of the frequency in which that might have occurred. But while responsible for this case, I couldn't drop the thousands of others cases and matters, issues I was responsible for. And so I had numerous regular meetings outside of the office with other U.S. Government entities, what have you.



And as a result, in this particular case, Pete would often be a point person if I was, for example, half the day at the Central Intelligence Agency, and things came up, they could go direct - "they" meaning my 7th floor, EAD, deputy director, would know they could go straight, of course, with Pete.



So I would think - I have no idea of the exact numbers, but these meetings absolutely would have occurred without me.

Priestap Inherited the Investigation

Mr. Parmiter: So, sir, you also in addition to - another question about you sort of inheriting the investigation. We just talked for a while about the makeup of the team or teams, the investigative team, the team that briefed the Director.



Mr. Priestap: Yeah.



Mr. Parmiter: How were those teams selected, particularly the investigative team?



Mr. Priestap: Yeah. I don't know, meaning it was selected before I - I inherited the investigation and I inherited the investigative team.

Mr. Priestap: [It's] my understanding it was the first, that people were hand selected.



Mr. Baker: Do you have any understanding of who did that hand selection?



Mr. Priestap: No.

McCabe and Strzok Moved to HQ for Clinton Investigation

Oct. 12, 2015: Louis Bladel was moved to the New York Field Office.

Dec. 9, 2015: Charles "Sandy" Kable was moved to the Washington Field Office.

Dec. 1, 2015: Randall Coleman, Assistant Director - head of Counterintelligence, was named as executive assistant director - Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, and was replaced by Bill Priestap.

Feb. 1, 2016: Mark Giuliano retired as Deputy FBI Director and was replaced by Andrew McCabe.

Feb. 11, 2016: John Giacalone retired as Executive Assistant Director and was replaced by Michael Steinbach.

March 2, 2016: Gerald Roberts, Jr. was moved to the Washington Field Office.

"I don't know why he [Coleman] set it up, but he set up a reporting mechanism that leaders of that team would report directly to him, not through the customary other chain of command. And I kept that on when I assumed responsibility."

The Affair Notification

Mr. Priestap: I spoke to Deputy Director McCabe about it. I also spoke to both Pete and Lisa about it. I felt I owed it to them. Lisa did not report to me, but I felt that they ought to be aware of what was being said. I didn't ask them if it was true, but they needed to know that that impression was out there.



And I don't remember my exact words. But what I was trying to communicate is this better not interfere with things, if you know what I mean. Like, to me, the mission is everything. And so, we all have our personal lives, what have you. I'm not the morality police.

The Mid-Year Exam Teams

"in charge of the investigative team, the working level, all the day-to-day stuff. [While] we asked his opinion on all kinds of things, we didn't want him to be tied up in all those other meetings because he needed to advance the investigation. Somebody's got to ride herd on all the people doing the work."

The Insurance Policy

"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40 ..."

Mr. Baker: There is a reference - again, these are the texts that have sort of become famous or widely reported - there is a reference to an insurance policy. And the innuendo was that there was something held in abeyance should Mr. Trump actually win the election. Do you have any thought or any idea what the insurance policy was?



Mr: Priestap: I do not. No, I know of the text, I mean, I saw in the media, the text that you're referring to, but I'm at a loss for what they were referring to. I was not aware of the Counterintelligence Division or the FBI having this insurance policy thing.



Priestap was asked if he received a readout of that particular meeting. While acknowledging he did indeed receive readouts of meetings, he testified there were none pertaining to this specific meeting, noting that he would have remembered seeing one if it had existed:



Mr: Priestap: Somebody talking about an insurance policy, I would have asked, "What the heck do you mean by that?"

The Electability Factor

Mr. Somers: Stay on this text for a second. So you're not aware of the insurance policy aspect of the text, but there's also another aspect here, and that's presumably Lisa Page discussing whether or not - presumably Trump - gets elected. Are you surprised that they would be discussing which candidate would be getting elected?



Mr: Priestap: Yeah, I am.



Mr. Somers: Would that be a proper consideration in whether to investigate someone, someone's chances of election or not?



Mr: Priestap: Not in my opinion.



Priestap appeared to be genuinely concerned over the nature of the discussion and expressed surprise about the involvement of the Deputy FBI Director:



Mr. Somers: So you are surprised that this was a discussion that took place in the deputy director's office?



Mr: Priestap: Yes. Yeah. Yes, I am surprised.

The Clinton Server Anomalies

"The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found an "anomaly on Hillary Clinton's emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list. It was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia."

"I am not aware of any evidence that demonstrated that. I'm also not aware of any evidence that my team or anybody reporting to me on this had advised me that there were anomalies that couldn't be accounted for. I don't recall that."

Mr. Meadows: It sounds like Peter Strzok was kind of driving the train here. Would you agree with that?



Mr. Priestap: Peter and Jon, yeah.

Priestap's London Trips

"[T]hey asked if I would please visit their country and service because they would like to tell me some more about some of their efforts. And I said, as so as soon as my schedule allows, I will do that. And when my schedule allowed, I went, and they were telling me things."

Rep. Jordan: What was the second trip? Later in 2016 you go to your second trip. What is that?



Mr. Priestap: I'm not at liberty to talk about that one. It had nothing to do, that trip, with the Midyear Exam investigation. Actually, the first one didn't either, but the second one had nothing to do with -



Rep. Jordan: What did it have to do with?



Mr. Priestap: I'm not at liberty to discuss that today.

Rep. Jordan: Was your second trip then concerning the Trump-Russia investigation, the other counter - a second counterintelligence investigation launched by the FBI?



Mr. Priestap: Sir, again, I'm just not at liberty to go into the purpose of my second trip.

Refuses to Discuss Crossfire Hurricane

Ms. Shen: Can you describe the extent of your involvement in the FBI's investigation of whether there was any coordination between people associated with the Trump campaign and the Russians?



Mr. Priestap: Yeah. I'm sorry. I'm not at liberty to discuss that today.



Ms. Shen: Are you a part of that investigation?



Mr. Priestap: Sorry. I'm just not -



Ms. Shen: Okay.



Mr. Priestap: - at liberty to discuss that.

Rep. Jordan: Well, let's go back to the second visit then. Is the second visit, was it about the Trump-Russia investigation, the one in 2016?



Mr. Ettinger [Counsel for Priestap]: You can answer.



Mr. Priestap: I'm not at liberty to talk about the topic of the second visit.

Special Counsel Investigation

Mr. Boente: We would also need to talk to special counsel about that.



Rep. Meadows: And why would that be?



Mr. Boente: Because he has an active investigation, an active criminal investigation.



Rep. Meadows: So by your suggesting that he needs to talk to counsel, we're assuming that the matter that he met in London is the very fact that is under special counsel's review?



Mr. Boente: You can make your assumptions, but we can't go into those things without talking to special counsel. I'm just trying to be helpful, sir.



Rep. Meadows: So let me get back to this -



Mr. Boente: Congressman, I'm sorry. We will make the dates of AD Priestap's travel available to you, travel records. That is not a problem. It appears that at least one of Priestap's three London trips has, in some manner, fallen under the purview of the Special Counsel's criminal investigation.

"The FBI walks in with all of its options on the table. And it can pursue things in a strictly, you know, foreign intelligence channel, interacting with other intelligence agencies and things like that and never have anything to do with, you know, a grand jury subpoena or putting anybody in a courtroom or anything like that, or an indictment.



"But at the same time, if the facts and circumstances warrant going - using criminal tools, including up to and including prosecution, then the FBI can do that. And so I think it's just misleading to think of a counterintelligence investigation as not also being, in part, at least potentially a criminal investigation."

General Counsel Office Instructed Priestap Not to Discuss Crossfire Hurricane

Mr. Priestap: I'm sorry if there's confusion there. What I'm referring to is it's my understanding that somebody communicated with the staff up here and they told us to focus on the four bullet points.



Rep. Meadows: I don't know who's giving you that advice. I mean -



Mr. Ettinger [Counsel for Priestap]: I can tell you it was - I was sent this letter with the four bullet points to talk on this. So this is what I talked to -



Rep. Meadows: But that's not - but that's not mutually exclusive of other areas.



Mr. Ettinger [Counsel for Priestap]: I'm telling you what I was told in order to prepare Mr. Priestap, and what he had cleared through the OGC.



Rep. Meadows: So, are you saying he's not cleared to talk about that, Mr. -



Mr. Boente: Depends on how far we go, sir.

Section 792 & the Weiner Search Warrants

Mr. Breitenbach: You don't remember whether there were search warrants obtained in the case, other than the Weiner laptop?



Mr. Priestap: There certainly could have been, but I don't remember.



Mr. Breitenbach: I can stipulate that we have seen drafts of search warrants submitted to the Eastern District of Virginia to obtain material in the Hillary Clinton case.



Mr. Priestap: Okay.



Mr. Breitenbach: Based on those search warrants, the predication in the search warrants were listed the statute of 18 U.S.C. 793(f).

Mr. Breitenbach: We see in this chart that DOJ is not willing to charge this, meaning 18 U.S.C. 793(f). My question is going back to those draft affidavits. If DOJ is not willing to charge this statute, why would the FBI in an affidavit use this statute as predication to obtain a search warrant if this statute is never going to be prosecuted?



Mr. Priestap: So I - I don't know who put this together and used this language.



Mr. Breitenbach: Well, someone in the FBI general counsel's office.



Mr. Priestap: Yeah. No. No. I trust you.



But I don't know why they, again, put it together. I don't know why they used this language, "DOJ not willing to charge this."



My attitude is that if there is a Federal criminal statute still on the books, then, you know - and we think there may or might be a violation of that, we still have to work to uncover whether, in fact, there was.



The prosecutive history of a particular statute isn't going to affect - I sure hope it does not affect the fact-finder's work.

"Let's assume things are going swimmingly and, in fact, all 17 of those witnesses admit, 'We did it, it was on purpose, we totally wanted to mishandle classified information,' gross negligence would still have been off the table because of the department's assessment that it was vague. We would have other crimes to now charge, but gross negligence would not have been among them."

Comey's Notification of Congress

Rep. Stefanik: Broadly, when the FBI has any open counter-intelligence investigation, what are the typical protocols or procedures for notifying the DNI, the White House, and senior Congressional leadership?



Mr. Comey: There is a practice of a quarterly briefing on sensitive cases to the chair and ranking of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. And the reason I hesitate is, thanks to feedback we've gotten, we're trying to make it better. And that involves a briefing of the Department of Justice, I believe the DNI [Director of National Intelligence], and the - some portion of the National Security Council at the White House...

Mr. Comey: It's a good question. Congressional leadership, some time recently. They were briefed on the nature of the investigation in some detail as I said. Obviously the Department of Justice has been aware of it all along. The DNI, I don't know what the DNI's knowledge of it was because we didn't have a DNI until Mr. Coats took office and I briefed him his first morning in office.

Rep. Stefanik: So when you state our decision is that your decision? Is that usually your decision what gets briefed in those quarterly updates?



Mr. Comey: No, it's usually the decision of the head of our counter-intelligence division.

Rep. Jordan: I guess what I'm asking, Mr. Priestap, is who made the decision not to brief Congress in this particular instance?



Mr. Priestap: Mr. Comey.

Boente Attended Priestap Interview

