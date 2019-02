© Global Look Press/Xu Jinquan



lack of remorse or contrition over the catastrophe inflicted

"John Bolton was by far the most dangerous man we had in the entire eight years of the Bush Administration. Hiring him as the president's top national security advisor is an invitation to war, perhaps nuclear war. This must be stopped at all costs."

About the Author:

John Wight has written for a variety of newspapers and websites, including the Independent, Morning Star, Huffington Post, Counterpunch, London Progressive Journal, and Foreign Policy Journal.

"Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad," are words delivered to us from history. When contemplating them todayAll joking aside, Trump's national security adviser is to international diplomacy what the Hunchback of Notre Dame was to Pilates. Though reports that he is regularly driven to his office in Washington on the back of a cruise missile are yet to be confirmed, his near orgasmic exaltation of US hard power and military might suggest he would relish nothing more.In other words,Afraid? You should be.The recent picture of Trump's national security adviser holding a writing pad, upon which the wordswere scrawled, is all the evidence needed of the global calamity that is US hegemony and domination. It is not so much the ability of proponents of American exceptionalism, such as Mr Bolton, to deploy thousands of troops almost anywhere they choose in the world on any pretext - like latter day proconsuls of Rome - it's the fact they assert the right to.Issuing diktats from Washington to sovereign countries and governments, threatening them with military aggression if they refuse to accede to those diktats, has been in keeping with the workings of this overweening superpower for decades now.However, such action - like replacing a recalcitrant government with another while having zero respect for international law - was previously undertaken covertly but is now, in the case of Venezuela, being done openly and brazenly.He is one in a long line of such; a here today, gone tomorrow nonentity whose only qualification for the role given to him by Washington is his ability to take instructions. A fanatical hawk like John Bolton would have it no other way.Undertaking a character study of Mr Bolton and others of his ilk throws up the dichotomy between their eagerness to hurl soldiers into battle, and personal histories which reveal extraordinary efforts to avoid going into battle themselves.Bolton was actually unabashed about ensuring that he would not be drafted, writing in his Yale University 25 year class reunion book, "I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy."Instead, like former President George W Bush, responsible for pushing Iraq into the abyss in 2003,He also enrolled at Yale to study law before segueing into politics aseven though it has long been accepted by all apart from the most mendacious and amoral thatBolton went from stating in the lead up to the war in 2002,to in 2015 stating,I am proud to say I was active in the antiwar movement in the lead up to and aftermath of the invasion of Iraq. In those circles,- and with some justification given what ensued andIt was therefore a moment to savour when Tony Benn, a towering figure of the left in the UK and impassioned opponent of the war in Iraq, delivered a verbal battering to John Bolton during a 2008 televised debate on the war and its aftermath. Benn spoke for millions in Iraq and around the world that night. At one point, in words that belong to the ages, he boomed: "There is no moral difference between a stealth bomber and a suicide bomber!"Bolton, visibly discomfited at being on the receiving end of such a withering and eloquent rejection of all that he and his fellow warmongers represent, must have been wishing his car had broken down on the way to the studio, requiring him to cancel.In more recent times,than had been in place prior to the deal.who since taking up the role of Trump's national security adviser in April 2018, has rampaged around the world like a vicious dog, intoxicated with the power to threaten, intimidate and bully at will. Torquemada (he of Spanish Inquisition fame). The only difference is that where Torquemada was committed to punishing apostates who dared resist the writ of the Catholic Church in the 15th century,Someone who knows Bolton more than most is Richard Painter, a lawyer who served in the Bush administration. When Bolton's appointment as Trump's national security adviser was announced, Painter tweeted his dismay along with a chilling warning: