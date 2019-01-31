

The meteor on this video was recorded over Spain on 2019 January 27 at 0:22 local time (equivalent to 23:22 universal time on Jan. 26). It was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 80,000 km/h. It began over the province of Albacete at an altitude of about 97 km, and ended at a height of around 65 km.

The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project (University of Huelva), operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almeria), La Sagra (Granada) and Sevilla.

A bright meteor fireball was filmed flying over the province of Albacete, Spain. Video footage was uploaded to YouTube by 'Meteors' on January 27: