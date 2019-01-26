Puppet Masters
New Congressional Democrats denounce Venezuelan coup, bashed for quoting RT-linked sources
RT
Fri, 25 Jan 2019 18:44 UTC
Reps Ro Khanna (California), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) and Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) were spotted advocating against US-sponsored regime change in Venezuela, where Washington has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader instead of President Nicolas Maduro.
Khanna had the audacity to retweet Rania Khalek from In The Now to prove his point, and Omar resorted to retweeting Abby Martin, who previously anchored a show on RT. Both got called out by CNN contributor Michael Weiss and Casey Michel, an editor at the liberal think tank ThinkProgress.
Gabbard is, of course, a usual suspect, having long been branded by the mainstream-minded crowd for her opposition to the idea that the US must wade into other countries' internal disputes to topple undesirable governments.
Even the liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got grazed by the critics, by virtue of retweeting Ro Khanna, and thus getting involved second-hand with "Russian propaganda."
While many of the commenters agreed, some even wanting the offending congresspeople to issue apologies...
Others were more interested in the message than the messenger.
Khanna, Omar and Ocasio-Cortez are all relatively new to the House, with the latter two getting voted in as part of the Democrats' progressive "blue wave" during the 2018 midterms. Gabbard has been in office since 2013. The four are also comparatively young, with only Khanna being older than 40.
The US, along with a number of its allies, has backed Juan Guaido's claim to the "interim president" office in Venezuela, while Russia, China and several others have doubled down on their recognition of Maduro and denounced Washington for trying to intervene.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- New leader of US regime change in Venezuela: Trump-bashing, Iraq war architect Elliott Abrams
- 'Off to the races' as Trump vows to move ahead with the wall in 21 days - deal or no deal
- Compare French and Venezuelan protests - spot the difference
- New Congressional Democrats denounce Venezuelan coup, bashed for quoting RT-linked sources
- Under US consideration: Plan to stay in remote Syrian base to counter Iran
- 'Venezuela gets its Maidan': Ukrainian minister sees parallel connection between regime change ops
- 'Invasion Day' draw thousands of protestors on Australia's national day
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- How identity politics devours itself
- The Jeddas: Algeria's ancient pyramid tombs still shrouded in mystery
- Defending Trump's Venezuela interventionism: The top 5 dumbest arguments
- The current wave of the West's alienation of Russia is even turning off Russia's previously pro-Western liberals
- Flashback: Hack Russiagater Molly McKew exposed as paid foreign agent, Podesta operative
- Russian envoy says UN Security Council should look into US attempts for coup in Venezuela
- Massachusetts man holds onto hood of speeding SUV for three miles in road rage incident
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: What MAGA-hat Kid Can Teach Us About The Corruption of Ideology
- Israel's criminality, hubris in Syria is inviting a disaster
- Netanyahu is baiting Syria and Hezbollah to trigger even more conflict
- Deadly storm slams Italy, Balkan Peninsula, Turkey with heavy rain and snow
- Scientist reveals molten rock 'rising five metres a day' at Mount St Helens, Washington
- New leader of US regime change in Venezuela: Trump-bashing, Iraq war architect Elliott Abrams
- 'Off to the races' as Trump vows to move ahead with the wall in 21 days - deal or no deal
- Compare French and Venezuelan protests - spot the difference
- New Congressional Democrats denounce Venezuelan coup, bashed for quoting RT-linked sources
- Under US consideration: Plan to stay in remote Syrian base to counter Iran
- 'Venezuela gets its Maidan': Ukrainian minister sees parallel connection between regime change ops
- Defending Trump's Venezuela interventionism: The top 5 dumbest arguments
- The current wave of the West's alienation of Russia is even turning off Russia's previously pro-Western liberals
- Russian envoy says UN Security Council should look into US attempts for coup in Venezuela
- Israel's criminality, hubris in Syria is inviting a disaster
- Netanyahu is baiting Syria and Hezbollah to trigger even more conflict
- US and Taliban reportedly reach peace deal to end Afghan war, remove all foreign troops within 1.5 yrs
- UK government comes out in support of Venezuela's Juan Guaido, after attempted coup - UPDATES
- Russia, China, India and Iran: The magic quadrant that is changing the world
- BoE refuses to return Venezuela's $1.2 billion in gold, US intends to use it to fund illegitimate Guaido
- Google urged the U.S. to limit protection for activist workers
- Trump & Democrats reach temporary agreement to re-open government until February 15th
- Ten facts that counter the lie that Venezuelan President Maduro is 'illegitimate'
- Russian authorities have a 'two-punch plan' to help the Venezuelan people
- Trump's largest donor's sole mission in life is to 'protect the state of Israel'
- 'Invasion Day' draw thousands of protestors on Australia's national day
- How identity politics devours itself
- Flashback: Hack Russiagater Molly McKew exposed as paid foreign agent, Podesta operative
- Massachusetts man holds onto hood of speeding SUV for three miles in road rage incident
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: What MAGA-hat Kid Can Teach Us About The Corruption of Ideology
- San Francisco may grant exception to 'sanctuary city' laws to allow alleged rapist's extradition from Canada
- Raw video shows CNN colluded with FBI to film Roger Stone SWAT-style raid and arrest
- Unyielding Gilets Jaunes plan first nocturnal protest in Paris
- How 'toxic masculinity' ads keep women afraid and men shamed
- Rescued 3-year-old endured heavy rain, freezing temperatures alone in the North Carolina woods
- Class action lawsuit reveals Facebook orchestrated plan to dupe game-playing kids & parents out of money
- How my toxic Stoicism helped me cope with brain cancer
- Birmingham civil rights org votes to give award to Angela Davis after initially bowing to pressure from Jewish groups to rescind
- Israeli teen charged with manslaughter in stoning attack on Palestinian woman
- Do as I say, not as I do: Vegetarian environmental activist tells people to cut meat from diet to save environment while she travels world in private jet
- College to teach students and educators how to 'combat toxic masculinity'
- When headgear becomes a bullseye
- Mexico: US to return 20 migrants daily in new asylum plan
- 150 Palestinians injured during Israeli raid of military prison - Ramallah
- 'How many people just disappear?' Iranian journalist Marzieh Hashemi recalls arrest & questioning by FBI
- The Jeddas: Algeria's ancient pyramid tombs still shrouded in mystery
- Inquiry: Who or what brought down Dag Hammarskjöld
- Rare photos: European refugee camps in Syria during height of WWII
- Could mysterious death of Alexander the Great be explained by an infection?
- ANOTHER one! Skeleton with elongated 'alien' skull discovered in southern Russia
- The British roots of the deep state and how its round table infiltrated America with the 'The Integrity Initiative'
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland - UPDATE
- Million $ treasure trove unearthed: Items owned by disgraced Russian princeling found in Uzbekistan
- Memos reveal: Israel began nuclear weapons program without telling government or Knesset
- DNA computational analysis identifies an unknown human ancestor
- Where the books weren't burned: Baghdad's ancient library preserved in the chaos of war
- Russia's Paradise Lost: How National Geographic saw Crimea, before the coup
- An ancient relative of humans shows a surprisingly modern trait
- "Incredibly rare" prehistoric forest found in UK's Western Isles
- Fossilized teeth reveal unknown prehistoric human relatives
- After Israel slaughtered Gaza during 'Cast Lead', Obama admin met with Israeli generals to counteract damning Goldstone Report and get Israel's story out
- Weevil in earthenware shed light on Jomon rituals
- Tending the dying in the 19th century
- As Xenophon saw it: Leadership, horsemanship and Socrates dancing
- 700,000 years old skull discovered in Greek cave in 1959 shatters Out of Africa theory
- Key protein in the production of insulin discovered by researchers
- Using lasers to transmit audible messages to specific people
- Unintelligent? Plants can both 'smell' and 'hear'
- Planetary collision that formed the moon made life possible on Earth
- Freak wave recreated in laboratory mirrors famous Hokusai's 'Great Wave'
- Earthquakes make gold veins in an instant
- Undiscovered tiny capillaries may exist inside bones
- Declassified UFO docs reveal Pentagon's tech wishlist: Warp drives, invisibility cloaks, manipulating extra dimensions and more
- Mars and the mysterious streaks that continue to puzzle scientists
- Europe's plans to mine the moon could spark a new space race
- Deep quakes reveal that magma is moving beneath an ancient German volcano
- Mystery orbits in solar system outermost reaches, not caused by 'Planet Nine'
- Discovery South Africa: Fossils reveal the 'missing link' in human evolution
- How our brains distinguish between self-touch and touch by others
- Plants sense passing bees and respond by producing sweeter nectar
- Remains of tiny, strange creatures discovered in 'lost' Antarctic lake
- Another blow to 'junk' DNA theory: Global function found for introns in budding yeast
- Saturn acquired its rings relatively recently shows new data from NASA's Cassini
- Eugene Wigner's scientific treason: The connection between physics and math is a miracle
- Scientists want to use CRISPR to make one spicy tomato
- Deadly storm slams Italy, Balkan Peninsula, Turkey with heavy rain and snow
- Scientist reveals molten rock 'rising five metres a day' at Mount St Helens, Washington
- Couple dies after flash flood in Bodrum, Turkey
- Flooding kills five in snow-hit Algeria
- Dozens of out-of-control fires tear through Tasmania, Australia
- Earthquake: 6.2 quake strikes near Taro, Solomon Islands
- Large sinkhole in Maasdijk, the Netherlands: 100 households with less to none tap water
- Dam collapse in Brazil leaves 7 dead, 200 missing, floods city with mining waste
- Spectacular auroras seen over Tromsø, Norway
- Deadly floods in Asturias, Spain
- 135-yr-old snowfall record broken in New York
- Draining the swamp? Sinkhole near the White House will keep streets closed for up to a week for repairs
- Massive sinkhole opens La Habra, California
- Stunning moon halo strikes gazers in Budapest, Hungary
- Signs and Portents: Mutant goat born with two heads and four eyes caught on camera in China
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed blue-tongue lizard handed to reptile park in Australia
- Ice Age Farmer Report: NEW STUDY: "Rethink" global warming - Shrinkflation rampant
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Power prices spike up 4X - Coldest in a century across Canada
- Powerful tornado hits Turkey's Antalya leaving two dead
- Arctic air leads to sun dogs in western Michigan
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- New study confirms the links between genetics and obesity
- 'Genetic dice loaded against them': Fat people rolled poor genes, concludes largest-ever study
- Holy schmeat! Beyond Meat has plans to make plant-based bacon and steak
- Pharma's latest coup: New 6-in-1 combo vaccine approved
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The World's a Swole Hole: The Ever Expanding Epidemic of Obesity
- How super is your poo? The search for 'super poo donors' for fecal transplants
- Should you take probiotics if you need to take antibiotics?
- France becomes first country in Europe to ban all five pesticides killing bees
- The 'dream team' for the cold and flu season
- NY Times editorial on vaccines is a pseudoscientific mess!
- EAT-Lancet's plant-based planet: 10 things you need to know
- Mitochondria play an unexpected role in killing bacteria
- Costco is pulling Roundup from their stores and will no longer sell the carcinogen
- Brain hacking: Heavy use of wireless devices changes brain structure in children
- The high cost of hormone-disrupting chemicals
- Food and Chemical Toxicology Journal: MiRNAs from GMO foods could affect gene expression patterns in humans
- Ebola "popping up unexpectedly and proving impossible to control"
- It's the brain-altering drugs stupid: Opioids, SSRIs, anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines & suicidality
- Qi Gong: What is it?
- Experimental "vaccine" for celiac disease in the works
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? - Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
Quote of the Day
We had no claim on Mexico. Texas had no claim beyond the Nueces River, and yet we pushed on to the Rio Grande and crossed it. I am always ashamed of my country when I think of that invasion.
- Ulysses S Grant
Recent Comments
Excellent show (and series - "Previous instalments in our series on ponerology"), guys! I've just had my internet fixed from a meager 0.4 mb/sec...
There's an old story up here in the White Mts. of a lost little girl who was found in the protection of a mother bear. For many years after bear...
Really Adi?! And who the fcares 😞
Here's something else we do [Link]
LOL Cowboys and Indian.... What a people🙈
Comment: Expressing different or opposing opinions are 'risky' when they challenge the groupthink defaults of Congress. Bravo to those who take the risk.