A handful of Democratic lawmakers are opposed to the US-backed coup in Venezuela. But besides going against most of the establishment,Reps Ro Khanna (California), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) and Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) were spotted advocating against US-sponsored regime change in Venezuela, where Washington has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader instead of President Nicolas Maduro.Khanna had the audacity to retweet Rania Khalek from In The Now to prove his point, and Omar resorted to retweeting Abby Martin, who previously anchored a show on RT. Both got called out by CNN contributor Michael Weiss and Casey Michel, an editor at the liberal think tank ThinkProgress.Even the liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got grazed by the critics, by virtue of retweeting Ro Khanna, andWhile many of the commenters agreed, sOthers were more interested in the message than the messenger.Khanna, Omar and Ocasio-Cortez are all relatively new to the House, with the latter two getting voted in as part of the Democrats' progressive "blue wave" during the 2018 midterms. Gabbard has been in office since 2013. The four are also comparatively young, with only Khanna being older than 40.The US, along with a number of its allies, has backed Juan Guaido's claim to the "interim president" office in Venezuela, while Russia, China and several others have doubled down on their recognition of Maduro and denounced Washington for trying to intervene.