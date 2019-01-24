© Reuters / Murad Sezer



One of Russia's major energy projects in Turkey, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), will soon become operational. It is expected to provide 17 percent of the country's electricity needs.The $20-billion project will be the first NPP in Turkey. It should enable Ankara to reduce the cost of power generation and result in lower prices for consumers.The agreement for constructing and operating the NPP was signed by the countries in 2010. The power plant's first reactor is expected to begin working in 2023. The plant will have four reactors with a capacity of 4,800 MW, and a service life of 60 years.Russia's main energy projects with Turkey involve natural gas. In November, the two countries officially completed construction on the offshore section of the Turkish Stream pipeline. The section, which is 930km (578 miles) long and runs along the bottom of the Black Sea, is designed to deliver Russian gas to the Turkish market.