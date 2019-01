© Graeme Jennings



The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday night to block President Trump from spending any federal money to withdraw from NATO and to set a formal policy that the U.S. will "remain a member in good standing."The bill passed easily in a 357-22 vote - all the "no" votes came from Republicans.Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., introduced the NATO Support Act last week, just days after a New York Times report said President Trump has "privately said he wanted to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."The legislation reiterates the support of Congress for NATO and denounces any effort to withdraw or "indirectly withdraw" through a cut in U.S. commitments to the alliance. It would also deny funding to implement such a decision by the president."NATO is our greatest strategic advantage, one built over time and at great sacrifice," Engel said. "We simply cannot cede such an advantage. Past and future generations alike would never forgive the squandering of something so precious."President Trump has jolted Western allies with his various criticisms of the alliance, dating back to the campaign trail when he told reporters that NATO members couldn't assume that the United States would defend them from an attack."If they fulfill their obligations to us, the answer is yes," he said. He didn't endorse Article V of the treaty - the provision that establishes that NATO members will defend each other if attacked - until the following year."Certainly, we are there to protect," Trump said in June of 2017.Panetta, the bill's author, faulted Trump for seeding such misgivings."The mutual defense pledge is why NATO has been the most successful military alliance in history," he said. "It is an interdependency that has stood as a sturdy, strong, and sound anchor for peace that has prevented new world wars, fostered western prosperity, and advanced democratic governance."Panetta also called for spending increases, but sharpened the rebuke of Trump."NATO is not - is not - a transactional relationship," the California Democrat said. "Our sole focus can't just be on who pays and who gets what. Being a part of NATO is not like being a part of a country club ... NATO is instrumental from setting us apart from Russia. Why? We have allies who will stand by us. Russia doesn't."