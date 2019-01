© Global Look Press / Chandra X-ray Observatory

While the mainstream media rallies for Trump's impeachment, typically in relation to his alleged ties to the Kremlin, the notion that the US president could be preparing for war with Russia continues to be buried and ignored.On January 17, 2019, Buzzfeed News dropped a "bombshell" report that alleged Donald Trump had personally directed his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about the plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. This story, if true (it is apparently untrue according to the only person who has been tasked with verifying these claims, but never mind that), clearly demonstrates further what a Russian asset Donald Trump has turned out to be.If these recent developments can be believed (again, they most likely cannot), then US President Trump has committed a "clear case of obstruction of justice, a felony." You see, the first article of impeachment for Richard Nixon, as explained by anti-Trump Representative Ted Lieu, was "obstruction of justice." According to Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, if the story turned out to be accurate, "President Trump must resign or be impeached."You can see this threat of impeachment right across the media spectrum . The prospect itself has been relentlessly deployed for some time now, and always in respect of some sort of alleged connection to Russia.For example, just this past Thursday, Trump revealed his revised US missile defense strategy, identifying Russia, China, North Korea and Iran (what I like to call, the "usual suspects") as threats to the United States."We have some very bad players out there," the US president exclaimed from a Pentagon podium during his unveiling. "We're a good player, but we can be far worse than anybody, if need be."The plan itself calls for the developing of space-based sensors to detect incoming enemy missiles, and exploring space-based weapons to shoot down missiles in order to protect the American homeland. The proposal is somewhat of a "throwback" to former president Ronald Reagan's so-called "Star Wars" initiative (I am not making this up).The desire to develop these technologies is a clear stab at both Russia and China, who have been making strong advances in hypersonic technology, as well as cruise missiles. China, for its part, has the US rattled with its plans to become a "space power in all respects," a plan which is seen as enhancing China's military capabilities.One could still argue that in fact, despite the document (which you would have to assume Trump has not read or sighted at all), the president's rigorously crafted speech was an attack on Iran and not Russia or China. But if that was the case, you would still have to bear in mind that Iran does not have nuclear capability nor intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). On the face of it, Iran poses little threat to the US in terms of military prowess, particularly its ability to strike the US mainland (without receiving severe repercussions). If that is the case, why on Earth would the US president need a space force to shoot missiles out of the sky?As you see, despite grandiose rhetoric that the US military keeps its homeland "safe, strong and proud," it actually transpires that currently, the US has 44 ground-based interceptors at Fort Greely, Alaska (and reportedly , California), and Pentagon officials have long suspected that these defenses are too few to actually counter a substantial strike on the American mainland by either of these powers.In fact, the former Missile Defense Agency director Trey Obering once said that the odds of this defense system's success is literally as good as a coin toss. From the 18 tests carried out, the Pentagon has admitted that eight of them failed. Not too long ago, the Pentagon's testing department concluded that it had only " limited capability " to defend American soil from an ICBM attack (this rating was later upgraded, rather trivially). The system itself essentially relies on the enemy firing only small number of missiles. According to Global Security Program senior scientist, Laura Grego, an enemy could make their attack more effective by confusing the US military with bits of metal, or a balloon that looks like the warhead. They could even "pepper" the sky with decoys, allowing for the genuine missile to slip through America's missile defenses unharmed.So far, the US has spent over $300 billion on anti-missile research, according to Stephen I Schwartz, who has studied the costs of military projects extensively. You would have to think that $300 billion on a missile defense system that might, at best, knock half of the enemy missiles out of the sky, is money well spent.The weapons capabilities that Russia and China are developing are already of much concern to the Pentagon, knowing full well it would probably not be in a position to prevent a hypersonic attack. Instead, the Pentagon relies on its nuclear arms supply as a deterrent strategy, to discourage enemies from launching that initial attack (as they would be pummeled into oblivion in turn)."Our strategy is grounded in one overriding objective: to detect and destroy every type of missile attack against any American target, whether before or after launch," the US president announced from his platform. "When it comes to defending America, we will not take any chances. We will only take action. There is no substitute for American military might."The document itself does not deal with the issue of funding, further raising concerns about how all of this would be put into practice. Furthermore, Joe Cirincione, the president of the Ploughshares Fund, told reporters by telephone that he thought Trump's proposal to be "impossible," stating that the technology doesn't exist now and won't "for decades to come."That being said, if there is one thing we have learnt from having Trump as president, it's that the issue of how ideas will come about or where funding will come from do not get in the way of Trump's vision of achieving his ambitious plans. If he wants a Muslim ban, he will sign a piece of paper and have airports backed up with chaos right across the country. If he wants that wall, he will shut down the government and order hamburgers for five weeks and counting.