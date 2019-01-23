Puppet Masters
Ocasio-Cortez snaps & claims world will end in 12 years, algorithms are racist
Ryan Saavedra
Daily Wire
Wed, 23 Jan 2019 12:03 UTC
"I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we're like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change," Ocasio-Cortez said without evidence. "And your biggest issue, your biggest issue is how are going to pay for it? - and like this is the war, this is our World War II."
Ocasio-Cortez suggested that government should be involved in drawing "the line" of when people are living in too much excess.
"Is our material technology outpacing our moral technology?" Ocasio-Cortez pondered as she went on to say that people who aspired to be highly successful are bad.
"Do we live in a moral world that allows for billionaires?" leftist Ta-Nehisi Coates asked. "Is that a moral outcome in and of itself?"
"No, it's not," Ocasio-Cortez responded. "It's not."
Ocasio-Cortez also suggested that the U.S. needed to pay "reparations" like Germany did "after the Holocaust" if it wants to heal: "Until America tells the truth about itself, we are not going to heal."
Ocasio-Cortez also suggested that math-driven algorithms are racist because they are made by humans.
The 29-year-old bartender turned far-left politician's appearance at the MLK event came just a couple of days after she embraced the anti-Semitic Women's March - despite the fact that the Democratic National Committee and other top Democrats had distanced themselves from the group over its anti-Semitism.
When she was asked at the event about the group's anti-Semitism, she responded by claiming without evidence that the Trump administration were the real anti-Semites.
"I think that concerns of anti-Semitism with the current administration in the White House are absolutely valid and we need to make sure that we are protecting the Jewish community and all those that feel vulnerable in this moment," Ocasio-Cortez said.
