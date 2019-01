© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



the two most effective and ruthless forces, in Khost and Nangarhar Provinces, are still sponsored mainly by the C.I.A.

Rooted in Counterterrorism

© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



A Surge of Abuse

© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



'I Thought It Was the Caliphate'

© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



© Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times



Razo Khan woke up suddenly to the sight of assault rifles pointed at his face, and demands that he get out of bed and onto the floor.Within minutes, the armed raiders had separated the men from the women and children. Then the shooting started.As Mr. Khan was driven away for questioning, he watched his home go up in flames.The men who raided the family's home that March night, in the district of Nader Shah Kot, were members of an Afghan strike forcein a parallel mission to the United States military's, but with looser rules of engagement.Ostensibly, the force was searching for militants. But Mr. Khan and his family had done nothing to put themselves in the cross hairs of the C.I.A.-sponsored strike force, according to investigators.It was clear that the raiding force had "committed an atrocity," said Jan-mir Zazai, a member of the Khost provincial council who was part of the government investigating team.At a time when the conventional Afghan military and police forces are being killed in record numbers across the country, the regional forces overseen by the C.I.A. have managed to hold the line against the most brutal militant groups, including the Haqqani wing of the Taliban and also Islamic State loyalists., in a covert campaign that some Afghan and American officials say is undermining the wider American effort to strengthen Afghan institutions., the officials say. And with only a relatively small American troop contingent left - and that perhaps set to drop further on President Trump's orders - the strike forces are increasingly the way that a large number of rural Afghans experience the American presence.Many of the strike forces were officially put under the control of Afghan intelligence starting in 2012. But senior Afghan and international officials say thatThose fighting forces, also referred to as counterterrorism pursuit teams, are recruited, trained and equipped by C.I.A. agents or contractors who work closely with them on their bases, according to several current and former senior Afghan security officials, and the members are paid nearly three times as much as regular Afghan soldiers.The Afghan ownership of those two units is only nominal, a liaison relationship in which intelligence headquarters in Kabul has representatives on the mission for coordination.For months, The New York Times has investigated the human toll of the C.I.A.-sponsored forces on communities. Times journalists researched frequent complaints - at times almost weekly - that these units had raided and killed civilians, and The Times went to the sites of half a dozen of their raids, often less than 24 hours after the force had left.The investigation found details of a C.I.A. mission with tactical successes that have come at the cost of alienating the Afghan population.Often, the raids that resulted in civilian deaths were carried out not far from police outposts or government offices,. And because the C.I.A.-sponsored units often, their abuses are even more directly equated with the American presence, though claims that American agents have sometimes been on the missions have not been confirmed."The dilemma is this: The C.I.A. needs to fight its wars in the shadows," said Karl Eikenberry, a former commander of American forces in Afghanistan who later served as the United States ambassador to Kabul. "But when the U.S. also takes on the mission of state-building, then the contradictions between the two approaches -- become extraordinarily difficult to resolve, and our standing as a nation suffers."United Nations reports have expressed concern about civilian deaths and "consistent, credible accounts of" by the units. The United Nations said the forces in Khost, in particular, operated outside the Afghan government's structure "with an absence of transparency and ongoing impunity."In the village of Nader Shah Kot, the provincial official who helped investigate the raid, Mr. Zazai, said the force's impunity was alienating residents from the government and increasing support for the Taliban."If there had been arrests, if there had been justice, this wouldn't continue like this," Mr. Zazai said. "But there is absolutely no justice."The C.I.A.'s level of partnership has been declining as the Afghan intelligence agency and its forces grow more mature, the officials said. But as American military forces are set to draw down,A spokeswoman for the C.I.A. would not comment, nor would Afghans directly involved with the forces. Afghan security officials in Kabul tried to play down the level of the forces' autonomy and the nature of their abuses. When pressed with details of specific cases, they did not respond.The number of casualties varied among the cases The Times investigated. In one,before dawn after receiving permission from the local security outpost. In another, a unit pursuit of a Taliban target went into the wrong house in Laghman Province and, officials there said.One of the most gruesome episodes examined by The Times was in Khogyani District, in Nangarhar Province. The forces handcuffed and hooded two brothers and, after a brief interrogation as their wives and children watched,, according to relatives and villagers who pulled the bodies out of the rubble.When Times journalists arrived at the house 16 hours after the raid, the area was a scene of carnage with burned vehicles and crumbled walls. The family's patriarch, Hajji Hassan Jan, 60, said that a security outpost overlooked their house, and that the district's intelligence chief, who was a regular guest for dinner, had no answer for why the house was raided and his sons killed.Still, he tried to guess:. In rural Afghanistan, traditions of hospitality demand that you feed whoever knocks at your door."The forces once asked my son, 'Why do you feed the Taliban - why cook chicken for them, or bring them yogurt?'" Mr. Jan said. "My son told them: 'We made chicken for them. If you come, we will make an entire lamb for you.'", when the United States allied with militia forces to help topple the Taliban regime.Once the Taliban and Al Qaeda started fleeing, often across the border into Pakistan, there was no organized Afghan force to create the needed lines of defense."These forces were created in border areas at first to stop Al Qaeda fighters," said Ghaffar Khan, a Czechoslovakia-trained police officer from Soviet times whom the C.I.A. had recruited as one of the force's first commanders.It was meant to be a stopgap program. But the force proved so effective, even after the Taliban started coming hard at the government and the American presence, that it kept expanding to other parts of the country.In Khost, the so-called protection force was consolidated and based out of Camp Chapman, the main C.I.A. outpost there . The unit in Khost still has the largest number of fighters, though the exact count is unclear: Officials put the number anywhere from 3,000 to over 10,000. It patrols border areas and also runs its own network of informants.Commander Ghafar said he believed the forces remained necessary, otherwise the defense against Haqqani-run suicide bombers would buckle, making it easier for attackers to reach Kabul. On the other hand, he said, their abuses were taking a toll.One episode in particular made Mr. Karzai furious. In 2009, the strike force in Kandahar tried to forcibly release one of its colleagues detained by the police on criminal charges., former and current Afghan officials say. The C.I.A. reluctantly surrendered the guards involved in the killing of the general, after the Afghan leadership threatened to use force.Mr. Eikenberry, the former general and ambassador, said the C.I.A.-sponsored forces "which operated outside of the framework that governed those under sovereign control of the Afghan government" raised concerns from the beginning."But Bin Laden was not yet found, Al Qaeda was active in the border areas, and Afghanistan did not have forces capable of dealing with what was regarded as an existential threat to the U.S. So the concerns never led to action," Mr. Eikenberry said. "The problem was one to be solved later in the campaign, so to speak. And the C.I.A. was the dominant voice in the chamber."Several current and former Afghan officials said that the C.I.A. still largely commanded the strike forces in Khost and Nangarhar, effectively putting the units above the law.And the Americans have a presence at bases where detainees have accused the units of torture and abuse, officials say.In a period of a little over a year, human rights officials registeredbased in Nangarhar Province, which has roughly 1,000 fighters and is known as "02."At a September news conference in the city of Jalalabad, elders from three districts of Nangarhar said that. (That number could not be verified independently.)"Before the people start protests, before the people pick up weapons against the government, the government needs to rein in these kind of reckless operations," said one tribal elder, Malik Zaman.Mohammed Taher, from Khogyani District, said he and two of his brothers were detained in a night raid last spring. He was held for three months and five days, about a week of it at the air base in Nangarhar where the strike force is based.I said, 'If you have evidence that they are, show me,'" Mr. Taher said. "They wanted me to say all that so they could take a video of me saying it."Mr. Taher said Americans were present during the raid when he was detained, but he did not see Americans during the questioning and the torture at the base. His mistreatment stopped when he was handed over to the regular Afghan intelligence force, he said."My hands were cuffed. They punctured these veins with needles and blood was running," he said."In their operations, most of the times the harm to civilians is direct," Ms. Hamidi said about the 02 unit. "When they make arrests, there is usually torture involved, also."In the Bati Kot district of Nangarhar Province, the strike forces conducted a raid in May, leaving their headquarters at the air base in Jalalabad and arriving in a convoy of several dozen vehicles at a village surrounded by corn fields and orange orchards.One resident, Khoshal Khan, who works at a medical university, thought at first that the raid was an attack by the Islamic State."I ran and got my weapon - I thought it was the caliphate people. I didn't know it was the government," Mr. Khan said. "Then they started firing, and I heard the gate blown up. They were speaking English, also."Families often sleep outside because of the heat. One family patriarch, Mohamed Taher, in his late 50s, was shot near his bed on the roof.When Times journalists arrived the day after the raid, the bed was broken, the mud roof under the bed patched with blood, just steps from dried tomatoes sunning on a tarp.One of Mr. Taher's grandsons, Sekandar, 16, was visiting from Jalalabad during a school break. He was sleeping in the yard and was awakened by gunshots, he said, spotting the light from the raiders' laser sights racing around. Sekandar said the forces spoke both Pashto and English.The strike force had climbed ladders and was on the walls of the house, ordering Mr. Taher's family to come out."The women started crying. They called to be quiet, then they blew up the gates and came in," Sekandar said. His account matched those of other family members and neighbors.Another of Mr. Taher's sons, Mohammed Raheem, had also been gunned down. The remaining men were handcuffed, and the women and children were put in one room.Before the forces started leaving about two hours later, with Naeem Shah still wounded, the fighters warned the family not to come out for an hour after they had left, said Mr. Shah's young son, Adel, 10."They said, 'Don't come out - if the airstrikes hit you, then don't complain,'" said Adel, whose face had shrapnel wounds from the raid. While the family waited in the house, Adel's father bled to death in the yard.The district governor's office is just 100 yards from the house, and there are two police outposts nearby."What is the need for raiding me at night?" he said. "Send me a warrant. If I didn't show up, then you can bring your tanks and fly your planes and destroy me."