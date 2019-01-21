Simon Rite is a writer based in London for RT, in charge of several projects including the political satire group #ICYMI. Follow him on Twitter @SiWrites

The BBC's John Sweeney took the chance to tweet out an old report he had done about Sputnik this week after news that Facebook had targeted pages linked to the Russian news agency. It's a genuinely illuminating piece.In his tweet about the report on Sputnik, Sweeney wrote "I was on my diplomatic best behavior. 1st Q: "what's it like being a traitor?" It's lovely to see someone so proud of his work, even the old stuff, but some have suggested that his glee betrays a certain lack of objectivity; that he may well, deep down, regard his job as something quite other than being an objective journalist.In general, the Twittersphere responded as most people do when they catch someone in a public display of self-love... with disgust.A more modern writer here at RT perhaps summed him up even better in this tweet:I see people on Twitter, for example, pointing out that he previously expressed strong support for launching a war against Iraq for example.Apart from objectivity, the other victim of this report was Sputnik's Oxana Brazhnik. She is shown on screen as Sweeney utters the line: "She wouldn't talk to us on camera, but she kept a close watch, mind." She is shown in slow motion followed by a short freeze frame. It makes her look suspicious and untrustworthy. Take a look at the clip around 2 minutes and 16 seconds into the report. Is this ok?I've read about television techniques like this before, about how effective it could be to combine certain methods of editing while making unproven insinuations. I can't remember what they called it, I'm pretty sure it begins with P.This little snippet just adds to my suspicion that there's a general consensus that it's ok to represent all Russians as inherently suspicious, merely because the governments of the two countries aren't getting along. Clearly, no one on the BBC's Newsnight saw fit to question what they saw. To offer the benefit of the doubt, again, maybe this tendency is largely subconscious, but that doesn't mean it's not there.