The German government has no legal basis to interfere in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction,In an interview published Sunday, Altmaier stressed that, including permissions to build the pipeline from various agencies of many countries."Moreover,The federal government will not interfere into such process as it has no legal grounds for that," the minister told the local Handelsblatt newspaper.The implementation of Nord Stream 2, a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom in close partnership with European energy majors, has long come under harsh criticism from the US. Washington claims the pipeline will make Europe too dependent on Russian gas and even hinted that it may sanction companies contributing to the project.Altmaier says Nord Stream 2 "is the wrong whipping boy" and hopes that a compromise will be found.The pipeline was also slammed by Ukraine, which fears that it would deprive its budget of transit fees as Nord Stream 2 bypasses it. Berlin and Moscow have repeatedly assured Kiev that gas transit through Ukraine to Europe will be maintained. In his Sunday interview, the German minister reiterated that it will continue after 2019, when the project is set to be finished.The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 twin pipeline is to stretch 1,200 kilometers along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to deliver Russian natural gas to European consumers. It will run roughly parallel to the existing Nord Stream pipeline andEarlier in January,Supply of Russian gas is vital for Europe and moving away from it would have grave economic consequences, geopolitical expert Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann told RT.So, the Americans also have a limit of their pressure capacity," the analyst said.