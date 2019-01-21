Puppet Masters
Erdogan tells Trump that Turkey ready to take over Syria's Manbij
Israel International News
Mon, 21 Jan 2019 10:13 UTC
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to US President Donald Trump on Sunday and told him Turkey is ready to take over security in Syria's Manbij, the Turkish presidency said, according to Reuters.
Erdogan said an attack that left four Americans dead last week in Manbij was an act of provocation aimed at affecting Trump's decision last month to withdraw US troops from Syria.
The attack occurred nearly a month after Trump unexpectedly announced that he would withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria, declaring Islamic State (ISIS) had been defeated there.
ISIS claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack.
Trump had initially called for a 30-day timeframe to complete the pullout, but after meeting with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump agreed to delay completion of the withdrawal.
Manbij is controlled by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militia allied to the US-backed Kurdish YPG, which last month invited Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad into the area around the town to forestall a potential Turkish assault.
The US makes a distinction between the YPG and the PKK, but Turkey does not and has more than once expressed its outrage over the American support for YPG, which it views as a terrorist organization.
Erdogan and Trump agreed to accelerate and continue discussions between their chiefs of staff regarding a safe zone in the area, Sunday's statement said.
Last week, Trump threatened to "devastate Turkey economically" if it harms the Kurds after the US withdraws its troops from Syria.
Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, later responded to Trump's threat in a tweet of his own.
"Terrorists can't be your partners & allies. Turkey expects the US to honor our strategic partnership and doesn't want it to be shadowed by terrorist propaganda. There is no difference between DAESH, PKK, PYD and YPG. We will continue to fight against them all," he tweeted.
A day later, Trump and Erdogan discussed the creation of a "security zone", the Turkish presidency said in a statement.
Trump also noted the conversation with Erdogan in a post on Twitter.
"Spoke w/ President Erdogan of Turkey to advise where we stand on all matters including our last two weeks of success in fighting the remnants of ISIS, and 20 mile safe zone. Also spoke about economic development between the U.S. & Turkey - great potential to substantially expand!" Trump wrote.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Motorist pulls Prince Philip from his wrecked car near Sandringham Estate - UPDATE
- The Yellow Vest movement spreading, now going global
- Erdogan tells Trump that Turkey ready to take over Syria's Manbij
- Libyan journalists hold rally condemning killing of RT's video agency photographer Mohamed Ben Khalifa
- Identity politics does truth no favors
- Delusional Schiff wants to 'investigate' disputed Trump-Cohen story while BuzzFeed doubles down despite Mueller denial
- Student provides full video, says classmate didn't mock Native American Vietnam veteran
- Tulsi Gabbard stands her ground and says she doesn't regret meeting Assad
- Ocasio-Cortez holds record as most-viewed C-SPAN House speech ever on Twitter
- EF2 tornado rips through Alabama town causing major damage
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Strange red 'plasma conduit' seen over Norway
- SOTT Focus: Credulous Atheist Believes Evidence-Free Establishment Russia Narrative
- At 113, world's oldest man dies at his home in northern Japan
- 7.0 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska, heavy damage reported - UPDATE - Over 7,800 aftershocks
- On the threshold of a major regional reset, the Syria outcome will haunt those who started this war
- William Barr's confirmation as new US Attorney General - Trump's plan or duped by the Deep State?
- #Resistance heroes? An ex-FBI official says bureau attempted to keep 'progressives out of office'
- Russian military jets collide over Sea of Japan
- Proper breathing brings better health
- Erdogan tells Trump that Turkey ready to take over Syria's Manbij
- Delusional Schiff wants to 'investigate' disputed Trump-Cohen story while BuzzFeed doubles down despite Mueller denial
- Tulsi Gabbard stands her ground and says she doesn't regret meeting Assad
- Ocasio-Cortez holds record as most-viewed C-SPAN House speech ever on Twitter
- SOTT Focus: Credulous Atheist Believes Evidence-Free Establishment Russia Narrative
- On the threshold of a major regional reset, the Syria outcome will haunt those who started this war
- William Barr's confirmation as new US Attorney General - Trump's plan or duped by the Deep State?
- #Resistance heroes? An ex-FBI official says bureau attempted to keep 'progressives out of office'
- Russian military jets collide over Sea of Japan
- US sends warship to the Black Sea in effort to provoke Russia
- Kennedy and King families call for Congress to reopen assassination probes
- Israeli news reports says Hezbollah began digging tunnels to Israel before 2006 war - IDF has no comment
- Vatican knew of promoted Argentine bishop's "naked selfies"
- Scott Ritter: ISIS needs US presence in Syria to survive
- Desperate Netanyahu says criminal indictment against him would be win for 'the Left and media'
- War whore Graham urges slow withdrawal of Syrian troops, or else "Iraq on steroids"
- Trump proposes wall-for-DACA plan in bid to end government shutdown
- Smithsonian map reveals US military operating in over 40% of World's countries
- Death toll in coalition airstrike in Syria's Deir ez-Zor rises to 31
- Curious Bedfellows: The Neocon and Progressive Alliance to destroy Donald Trump
- Motorist pulls Prince Philip from his wrecked car near Sandringham Estate - UPDATE
- The Yellow Vest movement spreading, now going global
- Libyan journalists hold rally condemning killing of RT's video agency photographer Mohamed Ben Khalifa
- Identity politics does truth no favors
- Student provides full video, says classmate didn't mock Native American Vietnam veteran
- At 113, world's oldest man dies at his home in northern Japan
- A converted school bus and a family of nine who travel the country 'unschools' kids on the road
- The sticking point: Suspected drug smugglers try to drive over US-Mex border fence
- Syria: Double bomb blasts in Afrin leave 10 dead, 18 injured
- California Dept of Ed proposes new guidelines to teach kindergartners about '15 different genders'
- Largest-ever group of migrant families tunnels under Yuma, AZ border fence
- Northern Ireland: Police make arrests in courthouse car bombing deemed a terrorist attack by the 'New IRA'
- 'SNL' roasts BuzzFeed over discredited Trump-Cohen report
- LAPD detective exposes revenge porn extortion plot by fellow officer
- Compelled speech: California state senator announces that only 'gender neutral' pronouns will be permitted during committee hearings
- Finnish study confirms Jordan Peterson's take on Nordic feminism and gender equity in employment
- Athens police fire tear gas at protesters rallying against Macedonia name deal
- Israel to shut UN run Palestinian schools in east Jerusalem
- 2 killed, 22 injured in fire that tore through 3 buildings at Courchevel ski resort, France
- BBC Question Time Staff caught drumming up audience antagonism against Diane Abbott before filming - and is now getting an earful about it!
- Memos reveal: Israel began nuclear weapons program without telling government or Knesset
- DNA computational analysis identifies an unknown human ancestor
- Where the books weren't burned: Baghdad's ancient library preserved in the chaos of war
- Russia's Paradise Lost: How National Geographic saw Crimea, before the coup
- An ancient relative of humans shows a surprisingly modern trait
- "Incredibly rare" prehistoric forest found in UK's Western Isles
- Fossilized teeth reveal unknown prehistoric human relatives
- After Israel slaughtered Gaza during 'Cast Lead', Obama admin met with Israeli generals to counteract damning Goldstone Report and get Israel's story out
- Weevil in earthenware shed light on Jomon rituals
- Tending the dying in the 19th century
- As Xenophon saw it: Leadership, horsemanship and Socrates dancing
- 700,000 years old skull discovered in Greek cave in 1959 shatters Out of Africa theory
- Easter Island statues may have been built near sources of fresh water
- The dancing plagues that struck medieval Europe
- Laser technology shines light on South African lost city of Kweneng
- Evidence shows that nuns may have been involved in production of medieval manuscripts
- Ancient petroglyphs suggests that a meteor has been observed in ancient times in Morocco
- Dozens of decapitated skeletons unearthed in mysterious ancient cemetery
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Saturn acquired its rings relatively recently shows new data from NASA's Cassini
- Eugene Wigner's scientific treason: The connection between physics and math is a miracle
- Scientists want to use CRISPR to make one spicy tomato
- Cross-border bridge connecting Russia & China will be completed in 2020
- Super blood wolf moon: A total lunar eclipse meets a supermoon this Sunday
- How we can now rapidly image entire brains at nanoscale resolution
- Earth may be in the middle of a giant asteroid spike
- Named after ancient Egyptian god of evil, darkness and destruction, Apophis asteroid could strike Earth in 2068, warn Russian scientists
- Data hog: Surgery performed remotely on pig via 5G some 30 miles away
- CO2 rise shrinks Sahara Desert by whopping 8%! 700,000 sq km of added vegetation
- Earth's shifting magnetic pole may confuse your cell phone
- Salt-free drinkable water comes at a cost
- Chaos in the body tunes up your immune system
- New scale for electronegativity rewrites the chemistry textbook
- Electromagnetic stars
- Russia's Academy of Sciences begins work on countering 'hazards' from outer space
- Researchers can now grow perfect blood vessels in a petri dish
- Genes reveal clues about people's potential life expectancy
- Pointless? CERN lays out plans for even bigger €21-billion super-collider
- Something only EU can explain: Asteroid 6478 Gault 'suddenly sprouts a comet-like tail'
- EF2 tornado rips through Alabama town causing major damage
- Strange red 'plasma conduit' seen over Norway
- 7.0 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska, heavy damage reported - UPDATE - Over 7,800 aftershocks
- Extreme wet January displaces thousands and floods farmland in Argentina - year's worth of rain in 15 days
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Tropical frosts: Food prices exploding & 'Pole Shift' in Media
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Moscow winter thunderstorms - Etna erupts - Middle East snows
- 110 goats die mysteriously in Ramban, Kashmir
- Two dead as strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Chile
- Lightning strikes have killed at least 25 people since the start of the rainy season in Zambezia, Mozambique
- 'This is hell like': Rare winter thunderstorm & blizzard conditions hits Moscow
- At least four dead in Lebanon as severe weather sweeps through region
- Stunning footage captures snow-covered building in Ennstal Alps, Austria
- Mt Merapi on Java spews incandescent lava 9 times on Saturday, January 19
- 6.0-magnitude quake hits 76 km WNW of Isangel, Vanuatu
- Shallow magnitude-6.0 earthquake registered near Mexican Pacific Coast
- At least six dead as intense storms slam California
- Severe sandstorm in Egypt leaves at least five people dead
- Storms bring 4 feet of snow in 48 hours to Sierra Nevada resorts
- Snow covers Amman as winter storm sweeps across Jordan
- California mountain blizzard may bring up to 100 inches of snow
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Mitochondria play an unexpected role in killing bacteria
- Costco is pulling Roundup from their stores and will no longer sell the carcinogen
- Brain hacking: Heavy use of wireless devices changes brain structure in children
- The high cost of hormone-disrupting chemicals
- Food and Chemical Toxicology Journal: MiRNAs from GMO foods could affect gene expression patterns in humans
- Ebola "popping up unexpectedly and proving impossible to control"
- It's the brain-altering drugs stupid: Opioids, SSRIs, anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines & suicidality
- Qi Gong: What is it?
- Experimental "vaccine" for celiac disease in the works
- WHO says vaccine hesitancy ranks with Ebola and HIV as global threats
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Power of Prayer
- Time to set the record straight: Even low levels of glyphosate are unsafe
- Vaccine skepticism in Australia now punishable by 10 years in jail
- What does Monsanto's 'Roundup' do to you?
- Weedkiller Roundup banned in France after court ruling
- Melbourne hospital to conduct magic mushroom trial for end-of-life patients
- Surprise, surprise: Government data show average American significantly larger than in the past
- Tylenol damages the brains of children, research reveals
- Vegans take 'twice as many sick days' as their carnivore colleagues
- Researchers successfully turn breast cancer cells into fat to stop them from spreading
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
Quote of the Day
We can lift ourselves out of ignorance, we can find ourselves as creatures of excellence and intelligence and skill.
Recent Comments
Isn't that proof that "politics" is just a game show for public consumption, featuring narcissistic actors ?
I'm just so glad that all the youngsters who came into contact with the Skripals are OK. The two lads in the park feeding ducks and brave Abigail....
Just another way to divide and conquer. The concept of individualism with societal labels has been created so people are easier to control.
I must say I impressed with your work. I loved to read such kind of article which is one of these, I've found here a lot of interesting...
This is an unbelievable motivating article. I am essentially content with your great work. You put truly extremely supportive article. [Link]
Comment:
Sputnik reports US and Turkish in negotiations for 'security zone': Note the high-handed way Erdogan and Trump discuss the disposal of Syrian territory. Such things may not be so easily done though if Russia steps in. The Kurds recognize they are about to be discarded by the US neocons, and are trying to throw their lot in with Damascus.