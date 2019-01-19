© Sputnik



"In no case can we facilitate provocations by the Syrian regime [Damascus] in Manbij, as well as attempts by members of the YPG to open the door to the regime's forces. Clearing the YPG out of Manbij is a matter of national security for us. The terrorist attack in Manbij once again showed the importance of clearing the region of terrorists and the need to implement the road map for Manbij."

the Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesman Hami Aksoy said Friday.Aksoy told reporters:His comments come after on Wednesday, aboutIn December, the YPG announced its withdrawal from Manbij and called on Damascus to take control of the city to protect the area in the event Ankara launched a military operation against the Kurds.