Moral Qualms and Cost Concerns

Meir Proposes Switching From Defence to Offence

Nuclear Status Undefined

This definition allowed the US not to classify Israel as a nuclear state subject to the NPT.

Nuclear Option in 1973

Israel's longstanding policy has been to neither admit nor deny that the country has nuclear weapons. However,making it the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East.Tel Aviv began work on the Dimona nuclear reactor in 1958 without informing members of the government or the country's parliament, Israeli historian and Haaretz contributor Adam Raz revealed , citing a trove of primary documents he reportedly received from a secret source at an academic event.including Israel Galili, an adviser to prime ministers Levi Eshkol and Golda Meir, Eshkol himself, cabinet member Yigal Allon and IDF commander Moshe Dayan, defence chief-turned prime minister Shimon Peres, and senior diplomat Abba Eban, helped RazThe papers revealed that Galili had several concerns aboutincluding its potential to undermine Israel's "moral status," or cause then-Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser to attack Israel to try to take out a "justified target." Finally, he feared that the program could incite Cairo to start work on its own nuclear program.The documents also indicated that the cost of the Dimona reactor, estimated at about $53 million by Peres in April 1962, was revised upwards by Alon to "three times" the $60 million discussed by the cabinet in 1964. An undated note, presumably written sometime between 1963 and 1966, indicated that the"If it were known in advance that it would cost $340 million - would we have voted for Dimona?" the note, written by Eban to Galili, reads.The documents showed that after Eshkol succeeded David Ben-Gurion as prime minister in 1963, the new PM's foreign minister, Golda Meir, proposed admitting the existence of the program in a bid to get support from America's Jews.she insisted, adding the need to "switch to offence instead of defence."Interestingly, the papers reportedly show thatnot only from Charles de Gaulle of France, but even from the Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon administrations, whowhich was being developed at the time. In one memo, Peres reportedly told Galili that "in order to overcome the supervision [that the US wanted], cooperation by both sides is needed."One particularly important note, again by Galili, seems to indicate thatthe note says.In another bombshell document cited by Raz,"I am constantly using a phrase agreed with Kissinger - that Israel is not a nuclear state," Allon wrote in one of the papers.Finally, without providing any direct quotations from the documents, Raz noted that the subject of the possible use of nuclear weapons during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, in which Israel came dangerously close to defeat at the hands of Egypt and Syria, was also discussed in the papers.On October 9, Meir told Israeli Atomic Energy Commission Chief Shalhevet Freier that preparations would not be made without her explicit authorisation. Israel Lior, Meir's military secretary, similarly indicated to Dayan and Freier that the nuclear option was a no-go.and urged Israeli authorities to allow for a more open discussion of the country's nuclear program.