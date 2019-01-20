There is a full-fledged and authentic 'European Spring' underway right now that the mainstream media - despite all its efforts - has been attempting to water down, mislabel and undercut with its bogus reportage. There are also blatant attempts by the governments of France, the UK and Germany - in cahoots with the same rotten corporate media establishment - to police political behavior and thought now that the Yellow Vests have brought the destructive policies of neo-liberalism and Globalism front and center to be discussed and remedied. The clash is something to behold, and its underpinnings, for all their implications, beg to be understood.