Puppet Masters
Lock him up: Israeli AG advises Netanyahu be indicted over corruption case
Sputnik
Sat, 19 Jan 2019 19:57 UTC
Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit is due to announce his decision on the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in one of the corruption cases against him in the next few weeks, a legal source was cited by Israel's Hadashot TV as saying on Saturday.
The AG has already decided to recommend the PM be indicted over Case 4000, the source added. Mandleblit reportedly plans to summon Netanyahu for a pre-indictment hearing by mid-February.
"It's a question of professionalism," Mandleblit stressed, in a statement that came after he rejected Netanyahu's request that the indictment be delayed in light of Israeli elections.
The indictment is related to an investigation into the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, also known as Case 4000.
In February 2018, former Netanyahu spokesman Nir Hefetz, and Shlomo Filber, the ex-director of the communications ministry, were arrested on suspicion of promoting regulatory benefits worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli telecom company Bezeq in return for favourable coverage of Netanyahu on Bezeq's highly popular news site, Walla.
The Israeli prime minister is also suspected of being involved in two other separate corruption cases - Case 1000 and Case 2000.
The first one pertains to Netanyahu's alleged receipt of expensive gifts from members of the business community - the total value of which is estimated at $300,000.
In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have attempted to conclude a deal with the publisher Yedioth Ahronoth to cover the government's activities in a favourable way.
Netanyahu had pledged to adopt a bill that would limit the opportunities of the Israel Hayom newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth's main competitor.
Regarding Case 2000, police said they have "collected sufficient evidence basis" to indict Netanyahu on bribery, fraud and abuse of trust and recommended to indict Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes on bribery charges.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Quote of the Day
We can lift ourselves out of ignorance, we can find ourselves as creatures of excellence and intelligence and skill.
- Jonathan Livingston Seagull
Recent Comments
Good article, but there is one thing that's been over looked. With Canada having foolishly placed 90% of their trade with a dysfunctional county....
Main Stream Media cares not if something is true or not... just that it's anti-Trump
MAIN STREAM MEDIA is worthless... they pro communist, pro liberal and just completely unethical and liars.... Only morons believe anything they...
How and why is it that WE...(SOTTites) STILL gripe about the latest and, as always, thoroughly obvious to any soul with half a clue, fairy-tales?...
I imagined that kid speaking in the voice of Stewie from Family Guy.