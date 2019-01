© Reuters

Police have been investigating three corruption cases, namely Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000, against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since 2017. His office has repeatedly denied the allegations, labelling them "fake news".Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit is due to announce his decision on the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in one of the corruption cases against him in the next few weeks, a legal source was cited by Israel's Hadashot TV as saying on Saturday."It's a question of professionalism," Mandleblit stressed, in a statement that came after he rejected Netanyahu's request that the indictment be delayed in light of Israeli elections.The indictment is related to an investigation into the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, also known as Case 4000.In February 2018, former Netanyahu spokesman Nir Hefetz, and Shlomo Filber, the ex-director of the communications ministry, were, Walla.The Israeli prime minister is also suspected of being involved in two other separate corruption cases - Case 1000 and Case 2000.The first one pertains to Netanyahu's alleged- the total value of which is estimated at $300,000.In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have attempted to concludeNetanyahu had pledged to adopt a bill that would limit the opportunities of the Israel Hayom newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth's main competitor.Regarding Case 2000, police said they have "collected sufficient evidence basis" to indict Netanyahu onand recommended to indict Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes on bribery charges.